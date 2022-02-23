Registration is open for the new class Acting 101: Interested ... but afraid? The class meets for three sessions: 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 15; Tuesday, March 22; and Tuesday, March 29, at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W.
This class is for anyone interested in improving their presentation skills, whether you're new to acting or a seasoned pro. Participants will learn how to create characters, memorize dialogue, and perform scenes in front of the class. In addition to stage basics and terminology, participants will do warmups and theater games, improv and scene work, plus learn how to use your voice, body and emotions as acting tools.
This class is for age 14 or older. The fee is $50 and registration is at tinyurl.com/27c8jrsc or call the art center at 320-587-7278. Registration deadline is March 10.