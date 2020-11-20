Students in grades K-8 can learn new art techniques and broaden their perspective on art by participating in the 27th annual Conference for Young Artists.
This conference helps enhance students’ creative and artistic talents by exposing them to a variety of art topics — including simple bookmaking and nature journaling to winter watercolor, origami, nature sculpting, pattern art and Kaiji creation — in hopes to spark interests or open doors to potential higher education and career opportunities. Students are inspired by the talented presenters who work in the area of art they teach.
This year’s conference will be conducted virtually with prerecorded videos done by presenters. Length of videos varies from 30 to 40 minutes. Videos will be available to registered participants Jan. 1-10.
Virtual Young Writers fees are $15 per student with a $30 maximum per family and $275 per classroom/group of 20-30. Participants are responsible for their supplies.
Schools and parents can register student’s individually, as a family or by class/group. Participants select three session topics in the student interests area and grade level. Video links will be emailed to the contact person listed on the registration at the beginning of the event date. Complete information is available at swwc.org/Page/830. The registration deadline is Dec. 8. Register at swwc.org/yw or for more information, call Andrea Anderson at 507-537-2257 or email andrea.anderson@swwc.org.
The conference is sponsored by the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council and the Southwest West Central Service Cooperative, with additional sponsorships by local businesses.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- Creative Writing Contest: This event is for students in grades 3-12. Categories include fiction and poetry for grades 3-12 and creative nonfiction for grades 5-12. The top three place winners will receive awards and have their work published in an anthology. The submission deadline is Jan. 15. Shannon Gibney, an award-winning author and a professor of English at Minneapolis College, is the guest speaker at the Creative Writing Awards Ceremony in May. For more information, visit swwc.org/Page/832 or contact Andrea Anderson at 507-537-2257 or andrea.anderson@swwc.org.
- Science and Nature Conference: This one-day event is for students in grades K-8. This is one of the largest science conferences for students in the country. This year's keynote speaker is Mike Lynch, meteorologist. Conference date is May 11, with a registration deadline of April 13. For more information, visit swwc.org/Page/1559 or contact Andrea Anderson at 507-537-2257 or andrea.anderson@swwc.org.