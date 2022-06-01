Acts must submit an entry form along with the entry fee. Participants may either register online or complete a paper entry form. The fee is $15 for acts with 1-3 participants; $25 for acts with 4-9 participants and $30 for acts with 10 or more participants
All acts compete in one of three different division. The preteen division is open to acts age 12 or younger. The teen division is open to acts age 13 through 18 only. The open division is open to any act, regardless of age.
The contest is open to all amateur entertainers. Professionals are not permitted to complete. With the exception of first-place division winners, acts that have participated in the past are welcome to compete again.
The contest consists of three parts: auditions, semifinals and finals. Auditions are Monday, July 25, through Sunday, July 31, at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell stage on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Weekday auditions begin at 5:30 p.m. and weekend auditions begin at 11 a.m. Upon receipt of the signed entry form and fee, an audition date and time will be scheduled, and the act will be notified by mail. All acts must audition in person.
A total of 48 open division, 42 teen division and 30 preteen division acts selected from all auditions advance to the semifinals during the State Fair. Finals for all divisions will be 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, in the Grandstand
For more information, call 651-288-4418 or emailmsfent@mnstatefair.org.