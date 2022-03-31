Hutchinson children are welcome to participate in the Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival Junior Royalty competition. One girl and one boy will be chosen as successors to the 2021 reigning royalty, Junior Commodore Maddox Martig and Junior Queen Zoey Fox.
The 79th Water Carnival is taking place June 13-19. The Junior Royalty competition is open to girls and boys who are age 7-9 the week of Water Carnival and who attend school in the Hutchinson school district. Children who have won or been finalists in previous years are ineligible to interview a second time.
All participants must register at www.watercarnival.org by Friday, April 29. All registrants will participate in an individual interview on the morning of Saturday, May 14. A letter with the interview details will be emailed after the registration deadline.
For more information, contact Brittany Schiller, Junior Royalty chair, at 320-583-4986.