New Century Academy is starting the new year with its second theatrical production, "Almost, Maine." Under the direction of Jeremy Carvell, students auditioned in December and will begin rehearsals this week.
"The number of auditions doubled this year," Carvell said. "I am very happy with the increased interest in the show."
Cast were the following actors:
- Ginette played by Shyanne Palesotti
- Pete played by Colton May
- Glory played by Alyssa May
- Jimmy and Deena played by Zoe Richardson
- Sandrine and Shelly played by Tyrone Mobley
- Villian and Hope played by Emilee Ellingson
- Marvalyn and Rhonda played by Molly Hovda
- Steve and Daniel played by Jason Williams
- Gayle and Marci played by Madison Henning
- Lendall and Suzette played by Kareena Collette
- Phil played by Gabe Cooper
“Almost, Maine” is a series of nine vignettes, each of which shows ordinary people in relatable scenarios, all framed by the Northern Lights in northern Maine. Author John Cariani applies a literalistic lens to common expressions about relationships and life in general. The result is a mix of stories, which range from heartwarming to absurd and even bittersweet.
Show dates are Friday-Sunday, Feb. 28-March 1, at New Century, 950 School Road S.W., Hutchinson. Tickets will be available at the door for no charge, but New Century is requesting a $10 freewill donation to help cover the expenses of the show. For more information, call New Century Academy at 320-234-3660.