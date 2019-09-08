Rehearsals will begin on Tuesday for Hutchinson Theatre Company's fall dinner theater production, "Seasonal Allergies."
Under the direction of Mary Fyling, auditions took place Aug. 26-27 at New Journey UCC Church in Hutchinson.
Cast were the following actors:
- Julia Shelby, played by Melanie Brown
- Thomas Shelby, played by Bryce Bullis
- Charlie Shelby, played by Cameron Ziemer
- Pete Dumbowski, played by Brad Burch
- J.D. Cusimano, played by Jeremy Carvell
- Alison Cusimano, played by Jamie Broll
- Emily Cantwell, played by Lena Mowlem
"We had a good turnout for auditions," Fyling said. "I am delighted with my cast. I'm having a mix of stage veterans as well as several new faces. It will be a fun show."
Fyling brings to her role as director almost a lifetime's worth of experience. She made her first stage appearance in fourth grade playing one of the Andrews Sisters.
“I was very involved with the Glencoe theater,” she told the Leader in an earlier interview. “I met my husband during a production. I was very involved as an actor, set designer, costumer. Then we moved to Iowa Falls, Iowa. It was a wonderful place. They had heard I had done children’s theater in Glencoe, so I started River City Kids 25 years ago. It’s still going. We did two productions a year. It was a wonderful experience for me and I’m still in touch with the kids that were in it.”
Fylling also is the author of children’s plays, and conducts children’s and adult theater workshops and programming in Minnesota, Iowa and South Dakota.
“Theater is a big part of my life,” she said. “It feeds my soul.”
ABOUT THE SHOW
The play is a heartwarming story about friends, family and holiday stresses. This comedy introduces Julie, Thomas and their child, Charlie, who are looking forward to celebrating the holiday trifecta: Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s.
They're thrown a curveball when Julie's brother, Pete, shows up. He’s recently separated, and with his dirty laundry in hand he takes root on their couch. Joining them is Alison, who has been pregnant forever, and her husband, J.D. This combination is guaranteed to get plenty of laughs and put you in the holiday spirit.
"Seasonal Allergies" opens its six-show run on Thursday, Oct. 31, at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. The show also is staged Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1-2, and Nov. 7-9. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m., followed by the show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online at hutchtheatre.org or at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W.
For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.