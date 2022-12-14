The Renville County Sheriff’s Office found human remains in a burned-up vehicle in a drainage ditch one mile west of Bird Island earlier this month.
According to a press release, at 1 p.m. Dec. 4, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of the vehicle on the 81000 block of 370th Street.
They found a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, which had been consumed by fire. Findings at the scene suggested that the fire had occurred in the previous several hours. Inside the vehicle, suspected human remains were discovered.
The remains were sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and determination of the cause and manner of death. The decedent, who was the only occupant located inside the vehicle, has been identified as Charles D. Amberg, 59, of rural Bird Island.
Both the cause and manner of death are pending by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office. The Silverado was known to be driven by Amberg.
The Renville County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Minnesota BCA, Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Minnesota State Patrol. Investigation into the circumstances leading up to the vehicle’s discovery are ongoing.