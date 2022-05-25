Memorial Day is Monday, May 30. This federal holiday, which is observed the last Monday of May, is the time we honor and remember those who died in service to their country. Do not confuse it with Armed Forces Day, which is earlier in May, and recognizes those currently serving in the armed forces or Veterans Day, Nov. 11, when we celebrate the service of all U.S. military veterans. They are very different.
This year's Memorial Day observance in Hutchinson is coordinated by VFW Post 96. Monday's program begins with the traditional parade, which will assemble at 9 a.m. in the parking lots of the Muddy Cow and Mid-Country Bank. It will proceed at 9:15 a.m. north along Hassan Street to McLeod County Veterans Par. The program will begin at 10 a.m. Staff Sgt. Kenneth Melrose is the featured speaker. In case of inclement weather, the program will move to Faith Lutheran Church, 335 Main St. S., Hutchinson.
The Memorial Day observance in Litchfield begins with a 21-gun salute at 8 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery. It is followed by parade assembly at 9 a.m. in Prairie Park. The parade is from 9:15-9:45 a.m. and follows a route from Prairie Park to Lake Ripley Cemetery. Activities at the cemetery include hanging of the wreathes, 21-gun salute, benediction, speakers and Taps. The program will be aired on KLFD radio at 10:15 a.m. After the ceremony head to the Litchfield Opera House for the annual Memorial Day picnic 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
HOW IT STARTED
Probably the best known speech ever given in honor of those who died in service to their country was the 272-word address delivered during the American Civil War by President Abraham Lincoln. It took place Nov. 19, 1863, at the dedication of Soldiers' National Cemetery, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
"... We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this.
"But, in a larger sense, we can not dedicate — we can not consecrate — we can not hallow—this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. ..."
Like Lincoln's speech, Memorial Day has its roots in the Civil War. It was first observed in 1868 when Gen. John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic issued General Order No. 11 designating May 30 as a memorial day “for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village, and hamlet churchyard in the land.” For those who know their history, the forerunner of Memorial Day, Decoration Day can be traced to the Southern states when women gathered to decorate the graves of the Confederate dead.
For many years, Memorial Day was observed on May 30. This changed in 1971, when federal law changed the observance to the last Monday in May and extended the honor to all soldiers who died in American wars.
Memorial Day will also be observed in neighboring communities. Here’s a look at other local programs hosted on Monday, unless noted otherwise:
- Cokato: The Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth S.W., Cokato, will host a Memorial Day Open House 9 a.m.-noon, with free admission.
- Cosmos: The Cosmos American Legion is hosting a 11 a.m. program in the City Park, with a potluck meal to follow at the Cosmos Community Center.
- Darwin: The 21st annual Darwin Lakes Area Memorial Day program is 10:30 a.m. Monday at Darwin Memorial Veteran Park. The keynote speaker is Tom Hauer. He is a writer for Senior Perspective Magazine. He has been in the newspaper business since 1972, and had ownership in papers in Glencoe, Arlington, Brownton, Stewart, New London/Spicer, Olivia and Renville. He was also the publisher/manager at the Dassel-Cokato newspaper before he retired. He has interviewed and written many stories about veterans and their commitment to our country. Plan to bring a lawn chair to this event. Rain location is Hantge Funeral Chapel, 100 First St., Darwin.
- Dassel: The Dassel Memorial Day observance begins at 8 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Lake Jennie Church. At 9 a.m. there is a Memorial Day program at Dassel Cemetery, with a speaker, the raising of the flag and patriotic music provided by the Dassel Marching Band. Following the program, light refreshments will be served at the Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. The rain location is the Dassel History Center.
- Forest City: A Memorial Day service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at Forest City War Memorial Park.
- Grove City: There is no Memorial Day observance in Grove City.
- Kingston: The Johnson Kelly American Legion Post 483 in Kingston will host its Memorial Day Program at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at the Kingston Veterans Memorial.
- Lester Prairie: The Memorial Day program is at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Lester Prairie.
- Stewart: A ceremony is 10 a.m. at the Stewart Fire Department, 551 Prior St. A prepared luncheon will follow instead of the traditional potluck.
- Winsted: Martin Krueger Post 407 of the American Legion and its Auxiliary will commemorate Memorial Day beginning at 9:15 a.m. Monday, May 30, with a Naval Tribute at Mill Reserve Park, followed at 10 a.m. by a program at the cemetery.