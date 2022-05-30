It was standing room only Monday for the annual Memorial Day program. Due to inclement weather, it was moved from its traditional site at Veterans Memorial Park to the rain location at Faith Lutheran Church.
While it wasn't the huge crowd that traditionally attends the observance, the sanctuary was full with people standing along the north aisle.
The solemn occasion was marked with a welcome by Commander Colby Mickolichek of VFW Post 906. Duane Arndt, chaplain of VFW Post 906, gave the invocation, followed by the National Anthem of the United States performed by the Hutchinson Marching Tigers. Former American Legion Commander Tim Burley stepped up and gave a tribute to veterans followed by remarks from Mayor Gary Forcier. Staff Sargent Kenneth Melrose of the Minnesota National Guard was the featured speaker who gave the Memorial Day address. He spoke of the origins of the federal holiday.
The Crow River Singers gave a stirring rendition of the service songs inviting members of the audience to stand during their song, which included Army, Marines, Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force.
Arndt and Steve Marandola, chaplain of the American Legion Post 96 read the Honor Roll. The program ended with Taps.
