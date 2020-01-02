If you're hoping to spend some time outdoors at a McLeod County park this year, the county is now taking reservations for all of its park shelters in 2020.
Shelter reservations will be online this year at mcleodparks.maxgalaxy.net, and the cost is $35 per day. All shelters are on a first come, first served basis. Reservations for campgrounds will open 8 a.m. Feb. 24.
All users must set up an account with your name, address, phone number and email address. Full payment via credit card is also required at the time you confirm your reservation.
Shelters are located at the following county parks: Buffalo Creek (Glencoe), Swan Lake Park (Silver Lake), William May Park (Winsted), Stahl's Lake (Hutchinson), Lake Marion Park (Brownton) and Piepenburg Park (Hutchinson).
If you have a question or need assistance making a reservation, call the McLeod County Park Office at 320-484-4301, or visit the office at 840 Century Ave., Hutchinson, inside the Commercial Building at the Fairgrounds.