America's schools have received two rounds of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds in response to COVID-19. With a third round of ESSER funds on he way from the American Rescue Plan, school district residents can provide feedback on the school's plan.
The Hutchinson Public Schools' plan, which can be found on the district website at tinyurl.com/2dne6nkp, is currently in a preliminary draft form. Feedback can be left via a survey at surveymonkey.com/r/82DWMBX until Aug. 1.
According to the Minnesota Department of Education, Hutchinson Public Schools are eligible for roughly $2.24 million in third-round ESSER funds. Similar to what has been heard from county officials regarding pandemic relief funds, district staff are still seeking clarity from the federal government as to what precisely qualifies for various ESSER requirements. The plan must include intervention plans, such as summer learning or after school programs. Requirements also demand 20% of funds be spent to address learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Listed out in the draft plan are items proposed to be funded, including:
- staff and student mental health
- academic intervention and student support,
- full-time staff for math and reading intervention at West Elementary, Tiger Elementary, Park Elementary and Hutchinson Middle School,
- before and after school programming,
- full-time staff to aid in credit recovery at Hutchinson High School,
- heating, ventilation and air conditioning filtration at West Elementary and Hutchinson Middle School,
- cleaning, food service and technology equipment, and
- behavior specialists.
The plan notes ESSER positions will be one-year positions, or a maximum of three years at this time, and should be targeted at learning loss. It also notes positions that can be added back if student enrollment increases in the 2021-22 school year will be funded with the general fund.
At a June School Board meeting, Superintendent Daron VanderHeiden was asked if positions cut due to lower enrollment could be funded with ESSER. He said it may be possible, but it would be temporary, as the funds are not permanent.
ESSER funds will be available through June 30, 2024. Schools must apply by Oct. 1, 2021.