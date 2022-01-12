Today is Jan. 12, which is just a couple days shy of mid-month. According to a study by Scranton University, 19% of the people making New Year’s resolutions will keep them, while most will abandon them by mid-January.
So how are you doing?
When it comes to making resolutions, folks don’t change it up much. The big four that show up year after year are: lose weight, exercise more, quit smoking and improve finances.
I’ve made many resolutions and kept few. For the most part, it’s a lack of commitment on my part. I get bored and quit. This year, I opted to do something different. Rather than one of the big four, I’m going for something that might actually be possible — baking the perfect loaf of bread.
I have always admired those picture-perfect loaves that are on display at the McLeod County Fair. Perfectly browned with a fine crumb, it’s the stuff of dreams. Needless to say, my past experiences with breadmaking have not gone well. While they sometimes have tasted good, typically the loaves haven’t raised much or have been too heavy.
When I began my bread-baking quest, I turned to the internet to find out what was the most successful recipe. The most popular option is “No-Knead Bread,” which is a recipe that was created by Jim Lahey of Sullivan Street Bakery. Mark Bittman adapted the recipe for the New York Times, unleashing a tsunami of interest. Published in November 2006, it turned out to be one of the most popular recipes ever printed in the newspaper and garnered more than 16,000 comments.
CAN 16,000 PEOPLE
BE WRONG?
I opted to follow Lahey’s recipe, which requires a covered vessel in which to bake the loaf. I asked local potter Tom Wirt about this. He thought it was about 2007 when he and Betsy Price, founders of Clay Coyote Pottery, first heard about a bread baker.
“We first made it at Coyote when Roger and Rita Tiede, new residents of Hutchinson (Roger has since died), came in and asked us for a straight-sided casserole and wouldn’t tell us what it was for,” Wirt recalled. “A couple two-three days later, they walked in with this wonderful loaf of fresh bread, made in that casserole, but it only filled about half of the casserole. So I said, ‘We can make a new product with a base and lid that would be sized for that loaf of bread.’ And we did that and it was always one of our most popular sellers.”
If I was going to be successful, I felt I needed to jump in with both feet, so I bought a bread baker from Wirt. With my new bread baker sitting on the counter, I scoured the internet for tips on making No-Knead Bread. Just so you know, there are many, many tips and variations. My best advice is to stick with the original. Wirt included Lahey’s recipe when I got my bread baker, so I went with that.
I’ve always been a better cook than baker. I think it’s because I tend not to follow directions exactly as written. I knew going into this that I would need to buckle down if I was going to be successful.
I’m in an instant messaging group with several women who cook and bake. When I mentioned my bread-baking quest, one of them piped up saying she made it fairly often and it was easy. I thought, “Sure.”
When it came time to bake bread, I followed the directions home ec teacher Mrs. Mooney had planted in my head. I read the recipe several times and assembled all the ingredients before I started. I used cup measurements rather than metric. Serious bakers say that metric is more accurate. I leave it up to you what works best.
I mixed up my dough. It was dry, so I added more water. It came together but it wasn’t as loose as it should be according to pictures I saw online. Oh well. We’ll see what happens.
I covered the bowl and set it on the counter to rise overnight. At the 18-hour mark, I checked it and low and behold it had risen and had air bubbles, just like the recipe said. Rather than using towels as the recipe said, I used parchment paper, which was mentioned in comments by bakers. I used it for the short 15-minute rest and then the two-hour rise.
I set the timer for 1-1/2 hours and when it went off, I put the bread baker in the oven to heat. I separated the lid from the casserole. Set the timer for 30 minutes and waited. When it went off, I opened the oven and pulled out the rack. I lifted the parchment paper with the dough and plopped it in the casserole. I used an oven mitt to place the lid on it and pushed it all back in the oven for 30 minutes. When the timer went off, I took off the lid and let it brown for 15 minutes.
When I opened the oven, it was a moment to prize. I removed the casserole and lifted the loaf out and onto a wire rack to cool. I couldn’t help but marvel at it. It was the best-looking loaf of bread I had ever baked. After letting it cool for 30 minutes, I cut a slice, buttered it up and took a bite. It was as good as it looked.
Thank you Jim Lahey.