When presenting the Hutchinson Economic Development Authority's annual report a few months ago, Miles Seppelt told City Council plans were in the works to develop land south of the Crow River, just west of Main Street.
On June 22, council members helped bring the plan one step closer to reality by rezoning property at 126 and 135 Franklin St. N.W. from central commercial use to mixed use. The 126 Franklin is northwest of the intersection of First Avenue Northwest and Franklin Street Northwest, and 135 Franklin was once the location of the group home known as the Franklin House on the curve near the main street bridge.
By the end of the year, the EDA plans to remove the Franklin House building and prepare the lot for redevelopment.
Preliminary plans target the land for development, likely for Brownstone or townhome housing units, or for restaurants. Included in the City Council packet June 22 are variations of preliminary renderings for such developments. One potential plan imagines parking, ground level restaurants with patio seating overlooking the river, and upper level housing on the 126 Franklin lot. It also proposes walk-up townhomes with views of the Crow River at the 135 Franklin Lot, and additional public restrooms, wayfinding signs and mural and garden areas at Gateway Park.
Restrictions on lot coverage in the area will need to be addressed. Proposed is paving that would allow water to pass through it, rainwater gardens, green roofs and bio-filtration swales.
"I think it's a good use of that property," said Council Member Mary Christensen. "It will bring people downtown. They will walk. They will visit stores."