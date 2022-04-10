Start your engines and travel to the Cokato Museum 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, for the Cokato Historical Society's annual meeting featuring a program about Cokato racer and kit car builder Gerald "Jerry" Knapp. In addition, there will be the grand opening of the Jerry Knapp and Elite Enterprises exhibit in the museum's temporary gallery.
Jerry and Myrna Knapp officially launched Elite Enterprises Inc. in 1969, a business creating fiberglass sports car kits. Initially the business was run out of their home before Knapp moved it in 1970 to a building on U.S. Highway 12.
One of their most popular kits was the Laser 917 Sports Car, a version of which was later featured in Disney’s movie “Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo.” Knapp also created Elite Auto Sports Inc. in 1981 to expand his business to include racing. Knapp competed in a Formula Vee race car in amateur and professional races.
Admission to the annual meeting is free and the public is welcome. There will be a brief business meeting followed by the program in the Centennial Room. It can be accessed via Cokato Library entrance at Fourth Street and Broadway Avenue. It is in the same building as the Cokato Museum. For more information about the event visit cokatomuseum.org or call the Cokato Museum at 320-286-2427.