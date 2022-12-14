At a sparsely attended city of Hutchinson truth-in-taxation hearing this past week, a revised — and smaller — proposed 2023 levy increase was unveiled.
“What that means is the city’s portion of your (property) tax statement should come down from the bill you get in spring, because we’re looking at a different tax levy than what the preliminary levy was in September," City Administrator Matt Jaunich said.
The Hutchinson City Council discussed a preliminary levy of $8.43 million in September, an increase of 5.9%, up from $7.95 million in the current year. The figure included a general fund levy of $5.98 million and outstanding debt — which accounts for road improvements and the new police facility expenses — of $2.4 million.
State law allows the city to decrease the final levy from its preliminary state, but not increase it. The revised figure presented this past week showed an increase of 3.3%, instead of 5.9%. The change was due to adjustments in the city's revenue and expense projections, which eliminated roughly $206,000 in taxes since.
The largest contributor to the city's expenses is wages and benefits, which account for 68% of the general fund.
"When we talk about ... good ways to reduce expenses, it's going to be in staffing," Jaunich said. "And the big question is, staffing also translates to services we provide, which is something we need to keep in mind when we talk about that."
General inflation has also contributed some to the levy.
To illustrate how the levy will impact local taxpayers, Jaunich used the example of a home valued at $200,000 this past year, but which saw its value rise to $230,000 due to market conditions. Had the city not increased the levy on such a home, its city taxes would rise $14. Under the prior, preliminary 2023 levy increase, the owner would have paid $79 more on property taxes. With the newly project 3.3% increase, taxes are expected to instead increase $51.
If such a home did not see its value rise from $200,000, it would see a $125 decrease on its city tax bill.
This is because the city's tax base continues to grow and outpace its tax rate. The 2023 city tax rate is expected to be 6.92% lower than 2022 at 53.49%.
Hutchinson City Council members most decide whether to adopt the revised levy this month.
HOUSING AND REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Also up for consideration is the 2023 preliminary Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy.
The HRA board requested $160,000, down 23.1% from the $208,000 requested this past year due to retirements and staffing changes. The maximum levy allowed by state statute is $263,437. The levy, which supports the HRA’s operations out of City Center, was at or near the maximum from 2013-2021, but quite a bit lower during the recession starting in 2008.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
The Economic Development Authority 2023 preliminary levy must be considered by council members as well.
The original request from the EDA was $239,819 — lower than the maximum of $258,169 allowed by state statute. But the City Council previously approved the maximum in the preliminary figure. If granted the maximum levy allowed, the EDA would use it to advertise and market Hutchinson jobs. The city estimates 8,000 county residents commute to the metro area, and hopes to target those commuters, and see if they would switch to a local Hutchinson job.
COMPARISONS
It can be challenging to keep track of the facts and figures of a city levy, and hard to understand what they mean in a vacuum. To help paint a picture, Jaunich provided comparisons with other cities.
In 2022, Hutchinson had the second lowest municipal tax rate in McLeod County at 60.41%. The lowest was in Biscay. The new projected rate of 53.49% is expected to remain at second lowest.
When compared to other outstate regional centers such as Alexandria, Willmar, Marshall and New Ulm, Hutchinson's tax rate 63.88% was the 15th lowest of 19 in 2021. The statewide city average was 74.19%.
“One of the comments that we consistently hear is the city’s tax rate is too high, or is high. I’m not here to judge that, that’s really up to the public and council to decide," Jaunich said. "All I’ll say is, ‘What are you comparing us to?’ You want to compare ourselves to other cities in the county, we’re on the low side. If we compare ourselves to other (outstate regional centers), we’re on the high side. And if you compare ourselves to most cities amongst the state, we’re (low). ... I would say we’re about average.”
A few other bits of data to weigh:
- According to the 2020 census, 7.9% of Hutchinson residents were below poverty level, the third lowest of all outstate centers.
- The median household income that year was $56,803, the fifth highest in all outstate regional centers.
- The city's 2021 local-government aid payment from the state was $2.65 million, the third lowest of all outstate regional centers.