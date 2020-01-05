Now that you've packed away the tinsel and rolled up the wrapping paper, it's time to look forward. If you're a reader, it's the best time of year. If you're not a reader, I can't think of a better time to become one.
The reason? Pioneerland Library System is launching its annual Adult Winter Reading Program. This year's theme is "Snow is Falling, Books are Calling."
The Hutchinson Public Library is kicking off its program with registration beginning Monday, Jan. 6. From now through Friday, March 13, participants are asked to read a total of 12 books and fill out a brief review for each book.
The best part? You can earn prizes for reading. This is a bonus if you're a reader. How often do you get rewarded for following your passion? If you're not a reader, this is an excellent incentive to get you started.
What are the rewards? Four books will earn you a mug or tote bag. After eight books, select a small prize from a basket of options. After 12 books? How about a gently used book?
If you read all 12 books, you'll also earn a movie ticket to the State Theatre in downtown Hutchinson. The movie tickets will be valid March 27-April 2.
Continuing a tradition that Katy Hiltner, head librarian, started two years ago, there will be bonus book challenges for patrons.
"These books may be applied toward the 12-book total," she said. "It gives readers a chance to mix up their reading a bit. Those who complete a bonus book challenge may enter their name into a raffle prize drawing."
Last year 217 people signed up for Hutchinson's Adult Winter Reading Program and 160 completed the 12-book goal.
MORE LIBRARIES PARTICIPATE
Winsted Public Library's winter reading program runs Jan. 1-March 15. Participants register at the Winsted library and receive their reading log. This quarterly event offers points for each book you read. The more points you earn, the more prize drawings you can enter.
March is Minnesota Foodshare Month. Winsted library patrons can also earn extra points for participating in "Spread the Love" Food Drive March 1-15. Bring in a nonperishable breakfast food such as cereal, pancake mix, syrup, Pop Tarts and so on to the library and earn two points.
Patrons of the Litchfield, Dassel, Grove City and Cosmos libraries are welcome to register for Adult Winter Reading programs, too.
"In my four libraries, people will get a bag for signing up, and they will get to choose a prize after turning in three book reviews and another (prize) after six," said Beth Cronk, head librarian. "At Dassel and Litchfield, those who complete all six will be entered into a drawing for local business gift certificates, sponsored by the Friends of the Library groups for those libraries."
Like Hutchinson, Litchfield, Dassel, Grove City and Cosmos Adult Winter Reading programs run through March. Please note, participants can register for only one program.
WHAT TO READ
Participants are free to choose their own books and their forms. Traditional hardcover books, paperbacks, audiobooks and e-book are all eligible. Participation in the Adult Winter Reading programs is free. For more information, see the sidebar for a list of participating libraries.