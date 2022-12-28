It seems like a double whammy of let down. The joy of the holidays is quickly passing and the dark, cold days of January, February and March await.
So what's a person to do? My recommendation is to make a cup of cocoa — and yes, definitely add those marshmallows — open that Christmas gift of a book you received and curl up in your favorite chair. Wrap yourself in a cozy quilt or throw and if you're lucky and have a dog or cat, ask them to join you. Quite frankly, it doesn't get much better than this.
Actually it does. I know — hard to believe. That book you're reading can be the first of five for a prize, if registered for the Hutchinson Adult Winter Reading program Jan. 3-March 10.
And yes it gets better ... if you read more than 5 books, you're eligible to receive a new-like book. Imagine a free book to read!
For readers who wish to mix up their winter reading, the library will offer monthly reading challenges. Readers who complete a monthly reading challenge will earn a small participation prize. There will be a new challenge and participation prize announced at the beginning of each month during the program — January, February and March.
Books read for the reading challenges may be applied to the individual reading log book total. However, participation prizes must be collected by the end of each month.
The Hutchinson Adult Winter Reading program is open to readers ages 18 or older and it's limited to one reading log per person. Prizes are sponsored by the Hutchinson Public Library and the Friends of the Hutchinson Public Library.
"The adult winter reading program continues to be a favorite for our library patrons," said Katy Hiltner, head librarian at Hutchinson. "Last year, a total of 166 readers completed the winter reading program. We hope to create just as much excitement for the program this year and encourage readers to join in the winter reading fun. As the program's tagline reads ...'Snow is falling, books are calling!' We invite readers to beat the cold by curling up with a good book and get rewarding for reading."
ONE BOOK ONE COMMUNITY READ
One of your five or more books to read could be "The Seed Keeper" by Diane Wilson. It was selected as Hutchinson's 2023 One Book, One Community read.
Milkweed Editions, publisher of "The Seed Keeper," describes the book as "a haunting novel spanning several generations. It follows a Dakota family’s struggle to preserve their way of life, and their sacrifices to protect what matters most."
Hutchinson's One Book, One Community read was launched in January 2014, with the selection of "The Orphan Train" by Christina Baker Kline.
The idea for the community read came from Heart of Hutch's Connect Wholeheartedly committee, which encouraged connecting with other people to build stronger relationships.
One way to do this is through reading. If everyone is reading the same book, it provides a basis for shared discussion. The idea's roots date to "If All of Seattle Read the Same Book," started by Nancy Pearl in 1998 at Seattle Public Library's Washington Center for the Book. Their first selection was "The Sweet Hereafter" by Russell Banks.
Since the beginning, the local committee's goal has been to select a variety of books that will appeal to the interests of local readers.
Past Hutchinson One Book, One Community selections have included:
- 2014: "The Orphan Train" by Christina Baker Kline
- 2015: "Canoeing with the Cree" by Eric Sevareid
- 2016: "Ordinary Grace" by William Kent Krueger
- 2017: "Under a Flaming Sky: The Great Hinckley Firestorm of 1894" by Daniel James Brown
- 2018: "The Song Poet: A Memoir of My Father" by Kao Kalia Yang
- 2019: “The Life We Bury" by Allen Esken
- 2020: "Winterdance: The Fine Madness of Running the Iditarod" by Gary Paulsen
- 2021: "This Tender Land" by William Kent Krueger
"The Seed Keeper" is available for purchase at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. and The Village Shop, 114 Main St. S., both in Hutchinson.
Copies of the book are available to borrow at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. The library also has a book club kit for "The Seed Keeper" available for local book clubs. For more information, call Katy Hiltner, head librarian, at 320-587-2368.
At press time, the schedule of events had not been formalized, so check back with the Leader for more information at hutchinsonleader.com.
HOT READS
Need a suggestion or two of books to read for the Adult Winter Reading program? Look no further than Pioneerland Library System's most-checked-out list of books for 2022:
- Adult fiction: "Run, Rose, Run" by Dolly Parton and James Patterson
- Adult nonfiction: "The Defense Lawyer: The Barry Slotnick Story" by James Patterson and Benjamin Wallace
- Young adult: "The Inheritance Games" by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
- Juvenile: "Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives," written, illustrated and colored by Dav Pilkey; with digital color by Jose Garibaldi
- Children's 'picture book': "The Smart Cookie," written by Jory John; illustrated by Pete Oswald.