Quilting is in Rhonda Dobberstein’s blood. The Buffalo Lake’s resident recently opened her quilting business named Nine Patch Quilting after the quilt style her grandmother would sew.
“That’s the only quilt block she did,” Dobberstein said. “She did more when she was younger, but from what I remember my grandma the nine-patch was what she did.”
Growing up on a farm in rural Minnesota, her grandmother lived within biking distance from her house, and she would regularly ride to her grandma’s house.
“I was her favorite granddaughter,” she said. “And I own that.”
Dobberstein said that whatever her grandmother was doing, she was doing also. That’s how she discovered and developed her sewing skills.
“That was back when we had to trace these little cardboard squares onto the fabric and cut them out,” she said.
Throughout the years, she worked on various sewing projects such as clothes and dresses for family and friends, but her heart really felt at home when she was quilting.
“I don’t do that (sewing) anymore,” she said. “I can barely do my own!”
When she finally decided to go ahead with her plans, the Southwest Initiative Foundation partnered with her to make her dream a reality.
“Those women I’ve been working with have been so wonderful,” Dobberstein said. “They are so easy to work with. They have guided me every step of the way, and it has been absolutely a breeze.”
SWIF was able to work with her in funding the start-up costs for her business and providing the necessary resources for her to be successful. With the money they provided, Dobberstein was able to go out and purchase a 12-foot long arm quilting machine from a store in St. Cloud.
“The one I got was about $15,000,” she said. “It’s not something you just try on a whim. I did a couple of classes with the person who sold it to me up in St. Cloud, and then I’ve done a lot of online tutorials. If I have any questions I just call one of my resources and get it figured out.”
Nine Patch Quilting is at 304 Main Street Unit 1 in Buffalo Lake, Minnesota.