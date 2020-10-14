Riana Klaustermeier is this month’s honoree of Hutchinson Connect’s new Kind Neighbor Spotlight, a recognition that allows local residents to nominate “unsung” volunteers.
“She may well be the kindest, most generous of spirit person I have ever met,” said Klaustermeier’s neighbor, Karl Burgess. “She always has a wonderful smile even when times are a bit tough. She will help you as much as she can in whatever way you need. She is kind-hearted, with the most positive outlook I’ve ever seen and it would be wonderful if she could be recognized for the amazing human being that she is.”
Lori Burgess expressed similar feelings about Klaustermeirer, who lives on Osgood Avenue Southwest.
“She is such a giving person,” Burgess said. “She home-schools her children, works outside the home, and still finds time to help people in her community. She cares after vulnerable adults and gives herself freely on a daily basis. I couldn’t think of a more deserving person to give recognition to for being a kind neighbor. She is honest to a fault and will give people anything she possibly can when they are in need.”
Hutchinson Connects is searching for other Kind Neighbor Spotlight honorees. Nomination forms for the recognition are available at several locations such as Hutchinson City Center and Hutchinson Public Library, though most are now closed because of the pandemic. Nomination forms are also available by request by emailing hutchinsonconnects@gmail.com.
Hutchinson Connects reviews each form, contacts the volunteer to confirm its accuracy, and with the volunteer’s approval, submits the information for publication in the Hutchinson Leader.
“Our goal is to raise the profile of those who help their neighbors in quiet but enormously helpful ways,” said Mary Henke, chair of Hutchinson Connects. “There are hundreds of people in Hutchinson who fit this description, and we want to give them the recognition they deserve.”