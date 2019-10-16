Duluth-area artist Catherine Meier presents “Standing Witness, Site: Sage Creek.” It is a hand-drawn animation that records and illuminates the temporality, fragility and vastness of the ancient land within and around the Sage Creek Campground in South Dakota’s Badlands National Park.
Graphite is set into motion through a draw, photograph, erase and redraw method, and this earthy substance depicts grasses, sagebrush and crumbling dirt. It reveals the detailed and changing horizon line, the shadows of passing, and the evolution of land as related to this place.
These moving drawings that explore terrain become a visual poetry of place, allowing a viewer to relax into their rhythmic movement, or pause to catch detailed fragments of this overwhelming space.
Along with the animation video, there is a large, 6-foot drawing that mirrors the digital version.
The exhibit is on display 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Nov. 5 in the gallery at Ridgewater's Hutchinson campus. The artist is visiting Monday, Oct. 28.
For more information about this exhibit, email andrew.nordin@ridgewater.edu.