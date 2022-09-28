Ridgewater College welcomes visual artists for two new exhibits in the fine art galleries. Lela Pierce presents “Sankofa,” Oct. 3-Nov. 2 at the Hutchinson gallery while Alexandra Beaumont presents “Version,” in the Willmar gallery in the Fine Arts and Athletics building. Hours for both exhibits are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.
Pierce draws on iconography from her African and European ancestry to explore notions of rebirth and transformation. Evoking the concept of the African Sankofa bird; which often manifests as a bird looking over one’s shoulder, originally found in the Akan art of Ghana. Its feet are pointed forward but its head is turned back, suggesting that one must look to the past in order to build a future. The walls of the Willmar Gallery have been painted black for the exhibition, making Pierce’s bold colors and geometric forms pop. Pierce’s work creates a spiritual, de-colonialized space.
“The persistent practice of imagining transformation is vital for seekers of freedom,” Pierce said. “My work imagines an existence beyond the corporeal. Beginning with the body and the memories it holds, I search for an interconnected existence within and beyond materiality. I am interested in letting condensed places of in-betweenness hold more space in pursuit of freedom. Diving deep into ancestral specificity, displacement, and genealogical shapes of estrangement, my process seeks to transform and transition to vast futures of possibility.“
Beaumont, a textile artist, who studied fashion design at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn New York, worked as a menswear designer before turning to fine art. She considers the visual, kinetic, and metaphoric elements of “parades of self,” while striving to feature intimate stories and totems of personal history; the pieces themselves becoming acts of reclamation, documentation, myth creation.
Abstraction is central to this exhibit, in the sense of “drawing from,” in which one takes visual elements or cues from personal iconography, architecture, or other stimulus.
“While my Jamaican lineage is fact, my relationship to the island and my ancestry has felt very distant at times,” Beaumont said. “In my evolving body of work called ‘Version’ (a reference to the original moniker for Dub music), I confront these feelings of loss by exploring material permeability, unraveling, and negative space. Simultaneously, I anchor myself in my own Jamaican story by using motifs and materials that evoke strong sense memory — foods (sorrel/hibiscus blossom that I’ve used for painting and dying cloth, tamarind seeds left over from candies), traditional Jamaican madras fabric (its pattern referenced throughout), and the decorative ironwork swirls from my family’s home in Mandeville.”
— For more information, email Andrew Nordin, gallery curator and Willmar art instructor, at Andrew.nordin@ridgewater.edu, or follow social media at www.facebook.com/RidgewaterCollegeArtGallery.