Ridgewater College welcomes visual artists for two new exhibits in the fine art galleries. Lela Pierce presents “Sankofa,” Oct. 3-Nov. 2 at the Hutchinson gallery while Alexandra Beaumont presents “Version,” in the Willmar gallery in the Fine Arts and Athletics building. Hours for both exhibits are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.

Pierce draws on iconography from her African and European ancestry to explore notions of rebirth and transformation. Evoking the concept of the African Sankofa bird; which often manifests as a bird looking over one’s shoulder, originally found in the Akan art of Ghana. Its feet are pointed forward but its head is turned back, suggesting that one must look to the past in order to build a future. The walls of the Willmar Gallery have been painted black for the exhibition, making Pierce’s bold colors and geometric forms pop. Pierce’s work creates a spiritual, de-colonialized space.

— For more information, email Andrew Nordin, gallery curator and Willmar art instructor, at Andrew.nordin@ridgewater.edu, or follow social media at www.facebook.com/RidgewaterCollegeArtGallery.

Tags