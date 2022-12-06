The Ridgewater College Foundation announced three new members will join its board of community volunteers — Amber Erickson of Hutchinson, Kristie Haefner of Litchfield, and Leslie Valiant of Willmar.

“I am thrilled to add Amber, Kristie and Leslie to our foundation board,” said Kelly Magnuson, Ridgewater Foundation executive director. “They each bring a unique perspective from industry, are well-known and engaged in the regional community, and are strong supporters for Ridgewater College.”

