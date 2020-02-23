The Ridgewater Fine Arts Gallery Program presents two new exhibits on the Willmar and Hutchinson campuses: “Marjorie Nilssen: Sabbatical Work” and painter Kari Weber presents “Rural Geometry.”
Nilssen, a Ridgewater art instructor, is exhibiting through March 13 at the Willmar campus. She created the new work during her fall 2019 sabbatical. She is presenting encaustic monoprints using a “hot-box” system that she created during an artist’s residency in Sante Fe, New Mexico. Along with the large prints on paper, there are mixed-media pieces made with book covers and pages, and ceramic sculptures using encaustic wax experimentations.
In case you’re not familiar with encaustic painting, it has a long tradition, starting with the Greeks during the 5th century B.C. Beeswax, damar resin and colored pigment are mixed to make a strong paint that can be manipulated with heat. It has intense and saturated color and is very long-lasting.
Nilssen’s exhibit can be viewed 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Ridgewater Fine Art Gallery near the theater in the Fine Arts Building on the Willmar campus. Parking is available for visitors. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
HUTCHINSON EXHIBIT
Kari Weber, an art instructor at New London-Spicer middle and high school, exhibits “Rural Geometry” through March 13 at the Ridgewater Fine Art Gallery in the commons area on the Hutchinson campus.
In her new work, Weber is exploring contemporary views of rural landscape. Colorful oil on canvas paintings articulate the spaces inhabited in Central Minnesota’s fields, prairies and lakes juxtaposed with layers of contrasting color and geometric shapes that echo natural forms.
Weber’s exhibit can be viewed 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and she is giving a gallery talk at 10 a.m. and noon Wednesday, March 4. Parking is available for visitors near the entrance. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
After March 13, the exhibits will rotate campuses and be on display again March 17 through April 17.
For more information contact Andrew Nordin, gallery curator, at Andrew.nordin@ridgewater.edu.