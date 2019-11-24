Rochester artist Simon Huelsbeck’s exhibit “Swimmers” is showing through Dec. 20 at Ridgewater College’s Hutchinson campus. The artist will give a gallery talk about his work at noon Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Huelsbeck’s show features a multitude of 4-by-4 portraits arranged in a grid, and painted in an expressive yet realistic fashion. He presents a level of theatricality known as “tenebrism” in his paintings created with the method masters Rembrandt and Caravaggio made famous. It means “night affects,” where the subject is almost spotlighted and the background fades to darkness. The result is a foregrounding of Huelsbeck’s mastery of saturated color: hot pinks, blues and teals.
The artist received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design in 1997. He went on an earned a Master of Fine Arts degree at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Art in 2002. Since then, Huelsbeck’s work has been featured in galleries and institutions in Philadelphia, Chicago, Rochester, Minneapolis and New York.
The exhibit is on display 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday in the gallery at Ridgewater’s Hutchinson campus. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The exhibit is moving to the Willmar campus gallery Jan. 6-Feb. 7.
‘DAVID PLOWDEN’S MINNESOTA’ OPENS JAN. 6
Next up at the Hutchinson campus gallery is “David Plowden’s Minnesota,” an exhibit on loan from the Grohman Museum at the Milwaukee School of Engineering. The show opens Jan. 6 and runs through Feb. 7. It features a survey of Plowden’s medium-format photography (using a classic Rolleiflex twin lens reflex camera), focusing on Minnesota subjects.
Highlighted in the show is his 1956 photo “Great Northern Railway ‘Extra 3383 East’” that depicts a steam engine passing the Kandiyohi Farmers Union Grain Elevator. Other photos included pay tribute to his compositions using visual backdrops of taconite mines, the Duluth shipyards, and portraits of people at work.
Plowden is a distinquished photographer of international renown. He studied at the Putney School in Vermont and graduated from Yale University in 1955. After a short stint at the Great Northern Railroad, he focused his career on photography.
His work has appeared in more than 20 books including “Heartland: The Plains and The Prairie,” “Requiem for Steam: The Railroad Photographs of David Plowden,” “Vanishing Point: Fifty Years of Photographs,” and “A Handful of Dust: Disappearing America.”
“All this aside, it is in knowing and befriending Plowden that one also knows that his full impact is likely yet to be felt, as we continue to lose the features of the American landscape that he so expertly and thoughtfully captured,” wrote James Kieselburg, director, Grohmann Museum at the Milwaukee School of Engineering. “From the rural landscape to railroads to bridges to heavy industry, he has distilled in many ways the essence of America by portraying and depicting often overlooked—most now dilapidated or dismantled — national treasures. Poring over his work, his history, and what has been said and written, one can only conclude that he himself is a national treasure.”
The Plowden exhibit is currently on display through Dec. 20 at the Ridgewater Fine Art Gallery at the Willmar campus. Gallery hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Parking is available for visitors near the Fine Art Building. The exhibit will move to Hutchinson in January.
For more information about these exhibits, email andrew.nordin@ridgewater.edu.
DAVID TEWES’ PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT
The Minnesota Marine Art Museum is hosting an exhibit titled “Shutterbug: The Mid-Century Photography of David Tewes” Jan. 10-May 3.
The Hutchinson native died in 1991. It was after his death his family discovered a large collection of photographs taken from 1944 to 1955. Tewes’ photographs offer a glimpse of post-war America at work and play.
Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. The museum is at 800 Riverview Drive, Winona. Admission is $7 for adults and seniors, and $3 for students. For more information about this exhibit, call the museum at 507-474-6626.
Watch the Leader for a story about this exhibit.