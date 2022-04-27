Practicing estheticians and recent estheology graduates who meet eligibility requirements will now be able to take their skills to the next level for their skincare clients, thanks to an estheology program expansion at Ridgewater College, Willmar campus.
Launching this summer, a 20-credit Advanced Esthetics certificate will be available to licensed estheticians and cosmetologists who wish to expand their expertise to such skin treatments as light therapy, dermaplaning and other advanced skin treatment protocols. Recent graduates with approved Certificates of Readiness verifying their hands-on experience hours and other licensing criteria will also be eligible.
“More and more clients are requesting customized, preventive and corrective treatments,” explained Tracy Miller, Ridgewater advanced esthetics instructor. “Estheticians who train in our new advanced esthetics program will gain more advanced options to address individual skincare needs to revitalize skin for improved health and appearance.”
Just like students in the traditional estheology and cosmetology programs, Advanced esthetics students will learn the theory of their treatments in the classroom, and then apply what they’re learning in the Ridgewater Salon and Day Spa on the Willmar campus.
Students will learn a thorough approach in advanced esthetics using the American Institute of Esthetics curriculum with:
- micro-needling
- microdermabrasion
- hydrafacial
- light therapy treatments
- microcurrent
- chemical peels — light to medium depth
- pre- and post-medical treatments
- advanced massage techniques including lymphatic drainage
- skin disorders/medical terminology
- spa and alternative therapies
“We are excited to offer an additional option for both new and existing practitioners to expand their portfolios of services they are able to provide to their customers,” said Jeff Miller, Ridgewater dean of instruction.
Due to its part-time format of two days per week on campus, the certificate will begin as a three-semester experience, with the first semester running this summer May 31-Aug. 5.
Approved by the Minnesota Board of Cosmetology, the Advanced Esthetics program is expected to help address a growing industry need. Projected job growth for skincare specialists in central Minnesota is 7.6% for 2018-2028 and nearly 11% in the U.S.
Interested prospective students with questions about the program or their eligibility should contact Tracy Miller at tracy.miller@ridgewater.edu or 320-222-5980. For more information, go to ridgewater.edu/advancedesthetics. To apply, go to www.ridgewater.edu/apply.