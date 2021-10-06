As COVID-19 case rates rise in McLeod and Meeker Counties, health care providers are feeling the strain and asking residents to do more to mitigate the spread of the contagious and potentially deadly coronavirus.
“We have to stop pretending it’s not here,” said Dr. Deb Peterson, chief medical officer at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. “We have to go back to not having big gatherings. In big gatherings, at church or in school, we should be wearing a mask. Stay home if you’re sick. All the things that were talked about at the beginning of the pandemic — and people are tired of now, I know — but we need to do them.”
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 163 new cases for the past week in McLeod County, marking the fourth straight week of new cases in the triple digits. The county’s 66th death since the pandemic began, a person age 30-34, was also reported Friday, the fifth local death in the past month.
In Meeker County, 112 new cases were reported last week, and on Monday the county reported its 50th death since the pandemic began and fourth in the past month.
Health care providers at Meeker Memorial, Hutchinson Health and Glencoe Regional Health described in dire terms the current state of hospitals and COVID-19 infection in communities, suggesting they are on the brink of crisis. Jim Lyons, president at Hutchinson Health, said that on Oct. 1, the hospital suspended non-emergent inpatient surgical procedures to conserve resources such as inpatient beds and staff to care for those with COVID-19 and emergent issues such as heart attacks, strokes and other life-threatening illnesses. He said that beds at Hutchinson Health have, at times, been completely full, and routinely have been 90% full. Lately, as many as 50% of the hospital’s beds are filled by people hospitalized with the virus.
“There is a limit to beds. There is a limit to health care staff. There is a limit to the care that can be provided under these circumstances,” said a letter published Sept. 29 to the Glencoe Regional Health website written by Patricia Henderson, GRH president and CEO, and Dr. Kristine Knudten, chief medical officer. “We have reached that limit.”
While local hospitals deal with shortages, the story is the same throughout Minnesota. Lyons said that when Hutchinson Health runs out of beds and staff locally, “which has happened recently,” patients are sent to the emergency department while workers search for a hospital with availability. Sometimes those hospitals can be hours away, but other times they may not find anything at all.
“If somebody comes to the ER right now, say, with injuries from a motor vehicle accident, or they’re horribly ill and need a ventilator, or if they have anything that requires a higher level of care, they are likely not going to get to go somewhere else,” Peterson said.
Health care providers agree that the surge is being fueled by a combination of misinformation about the virus and vaccines. Most in the local health care community are reluctant to use the term that some on the national stage have used — a pandemic of the unvaccinated — because the issue has become so politicized. But they do not hesitate to share their experiences.
“Every day we directly see the effect of misinformation spread across social media, of large gatherings and classrooms with no masking, and of a largely unvaccinated population,” wrote Henderson and Knudten.
Across Minnesota, the MDH reports 70% of people age 16 or older and 91.6% of people 65 or older are fully vaccinated. Those numbers lag locally but follow a similar trend of older adults being more vaccinated than younger people. In Meeker County, about half of people age 16 or older are fully vaccinated, and it’s about 74.4% of people age 65 or older. In McLeod County it’s 58.7% for people age 16 or older and 82% for people age 65 or older.
While the past perception has been that the virus is a threat mostly to older adults, health care providers say they are seeing an increase in the number of younger, unvaccinated people being hospitalized with serious illness.
“Our older population in the county and across the state are vaccinated at a considerably higher rate than the younger populations,” Lyons said. “We are seeing more young people hospitalized than in previous surges. More importantly, we are seeing significantly higher rates of hospitalizations and severe COVID-19 among unvaccinated people, regardless of their age.”
Adding to the fire for health care workers is an unwillingness from members of the community to follow even simple mitigation strategies, such as wearing masks, getting tested and quarantining if sick. Henderson and Knudten at GRH reported patients who have received care for COVID-19 symptoms but refused to be tested, while others have tested positive and refused to quarantine. Lyons said he’s heard the same stories locally.
“If this is happening, these individuals are exposing others to COVID-19 and accelerating the spread of the virus, which puts our entire community at risk including older adults and immune compromised people,” Lyons said.
This unwillingness to take simple steps to stop the spread of the virus compounds the exhaustion health care workers are already feeling after 20 months of dealing with the virus, Lyons said. Rude behavior from patients upset about long wait times or mask requirements in facilities further drain morale in a critical profession facing shortages.
So how can people help slow this surge and take some of the burden off health care workers? Lyons said the same things we’ve been told daily for the past year: get tested and stay home if you’re sick, wear a mask and social distance when around others, and most importantly, get vaccinated if you are eligible.
Lyons said the COVID vaccines “have been monitored more than any other vaccine on the market.” While some people may experience mild or moderate side effects such as aches and chills, he said he is not aware of anyone locally who experienced severe illness or death from the vaccine. Most importantly, he said, they are “extremely effective,” citing a Sept. 17 study report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that shows unvaccinated people are five times more likely to be infected, 10 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 10 times more likely to die from COVID-19.
“COVID-19 is real, dangerous, and spreading throughout the county,” Lyons said. “Many are dying and others are now facing serious long-term effects that come with this disease. But it’s all preventable, so everyone who’s eligible should get vaccinated against this virus. Wear your mask, get tested and quarantine if you don’t feel well. This is how we’re going to get back to safely living our normal lives.”