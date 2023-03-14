A higher incidence of motor vehicle fatalities and injuries on McLeod County roads that began with the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 continued into 2022, according to crash data collected by the county’s law enforcement agencies.
Five people were killed in motor vehicle crashes on roads within the county last year, while 146 people were injured.
Higher speeds and other risky driver behaviors are mainly to blame, according to Scott Wawrzyniak, a patrol sergeant for the McLeod County Sheriff's Office and a member of the McLeod County Toward Zero Deaths Safe Roads Coalition.
“I think we all hope this is not a trend or pattern, but I do believe this is in line with what we have been seeing since the COVID shutdown era when we saw a large increase in speeding on Minnesota roads,” Wawrzyniak said. “Since that time, it seems that the higher speeds of motorists have remained steady, and in turn, when vehicles crash at those higher speeds, it leads to more severe injuries.”
Higher numbers of motor vehicle crashes during the past two years mark a reversal from previous years. During the past 10 years, the county has reported, on average, three fatalities per year. Lower traffic volumes during the early days of the pandemic generally kept crashes down for most of 2020. But that changed in 2021, when seven people lost their lives, and 193 people were injured on county roads.
McLeod County Toward Zero Deaths Safe Roads Coalition — a nonprofit that works to decrease traffic-related injuries and fatalities through partnerships that pro-mote safety — notes the county’s 2022 fatality total aligns with state and national in-creases. Compared to 2020, when 394 people died on the state’s roads, Minnesota’s road death toll of 458 in 2021 was 16% higher while 2022’s 414 toll was 5% higher.
The message for the county’s motorists?
“Slow down, make driving your priority when you are on the roadway, put the phone down, wear your seatbelt, and drive sober,” Wawrzyniak said. “The message has been the same for years and that is because we continue to see those same issues when investigating motor vehicle crashes.”
Among the 2021 county crash data findings:
- A total of 438 crashes, 100 involving injuries, were reported.
- Two of those crashes occurred in work zones.
- Commercial vehicles were involved in 44 crashes.
- The fewest crashes occurred in April, the most in December.
- 4 p.m. was the busiest time for crashes. 3 a.m. is when the fewest crashes were reported.
- The highest number of crashes occurred on Thursdays, followed by Fridays and Mondays. Saturday’s typically when a higher-than-normal number of crashes occurred, were the day of fewest crashes.
- As expected, roads with higher traffic volumes continued to see the highest number of collisions.
“I don’t believe there are any particular roads where a person should be more cautious, but a good idea is to slow down and pay attention,” Wawrzyniak said. “Pay attention to the actions of other drivers as well and drive defensively.”
Driven by data, best practices and research, Minnesota’s Toward Zero Deaths mission is to create a culture for which traffic fatalities and serious injuries are no longer acceptable. It aims to do this by bringing together driver education, engineering, enforcement, and emergency medical and trauma services. The long-range goal has been to reduce fatalities on the state’s road to no more than 225 by 2025.
Several law enforcement agencies in the county participate in the Toward Zero Deaths traffic enforcement program, which is paid for by state and federal grants. The stepped-up patrol puts more law enforcement on the roads during times of higher travel, such as around holidays when people are traveling more.
“This has local police departments, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Minnesota State Patrol partnering to saturate areas within the county to add traffic enforcement and deter the traffic violations that are the leading causes of serious and fatal crashes,” Wawrzyniak said.