Reminding motorists to buckle upMembers of the McLeod County Safe Roads Coalition met Friday at New Century Academy in Hutchinson, where the words “BUCKLE-UP” were stenciled in the school’s driveway. Spraying the sign was McLeod County Highway Department employee Joel Ide. To his left, clockwise, were Ben Schmidt of the McLeod County Highway Department, County Highway Engineer John Brunkhorst, Kerry Ward of McLeod County Public Health, Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Wawrzyniak, Scott Waibel of Allina Health Emergency Medical Services, and Jerry Eggert of the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The coalition reviews fatal and serious injury crashes in the county and has found that lack of seat belt use is a major contributing factor. Driveways at Glencoe-Silver Lake High School and Lester Prairie High School were also stenciled.

 Staff photo by Doug Hanneman

A higher incidence of motor vehicle fatalities and injuries on McLeod County roads that began with the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 continued into 2022, according to crash data collected by the county’s law enforcement agencies.

Five people were killed in motor vehicle crashes on roads within the county last year, while 146 people were injured.

