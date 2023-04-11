Now that spring has truly sprung, it’s time to leave the house (and your taxes) to enjoy community activities, catch up with friends and neighbors and enjoy the sun.
If music is your passion, River of Hope Church in Hutchinson has a treat for you. They are hosting singer-songwriter Sara Thomsen at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hutchinson Event Center. Admission is a freewill donation going in support of Good Courage Farm, a ministry of food + faith.
According to the Rev. Hans Peterson, pastor at River of Hope, Thomsen is a “top notch” musician.
“i have known Sara for a couple decades now and had the pleasure of performing with her years ago,” Peterson said. “I agree with, and (I’m) not sure I could give you a more accurate quote than the Minnesota Women’s Press that called her “soulful voice, poetic lyrics and unforgettable melodies cut through to the heart and soul of human experience.”
If you’re wondering what to expect, Thomsen described her upcoming concert as “... an intimate evening of song and story. I’ll be singing my original songs, playing guitar, very much a folk singer-songwriter acoustic mellow kind of sound.”To better acquaint readers with Thomsen and her music, she and Pastor Hans participated in this Leader Q&A:
How did your concert in Hutchinson come about? Do you know the Rev. Hans Peterson?
Yes, I’ve known Hans for many years. As a fellow musician, and also from the years when he and his wife Heidi lived in Duluth. I’ve actually known Heidi since my college years. Hans invited me to come do a concert and looking forward to being there.
In addition to your concert, I also saw that you’re inviting people who want to sing to a 4 p.m. rehearsal Saturday to perform with you that evening. Tell me about that.
Sara: For people who want some extra community singing time, there is a 4 p.m. gathering to practice two or three songs that we will share at the concert. This is totally casual, low stress, for the fun and joy of it singing. People can also come even if they don’t want to sing at the concert! There’s no pressure. In addition to my solo performing, I’ve directed a non-audition community choir — Echoes of Peace Choir — in Duluth for the past 21 years. I believe this is part of why Hans asked me to have this earlier gathering.
Hans: Sara is very invitational in getting people singing. For any interested joining in with an impromptu choir, we will gather with Sara 4 p.m. at the Event Center to learn a couple songs to sing at the concert. People can read about how she builds community through singing, and her role as founder and artistic director of the Echoes of Peace choir in Duluth. They can also glimpse the themes in the lyrics of her music (from struggles for human dignity to welcoming a newborn child), and listen to some of her music — all on her website at sarathomsen.com. But nothing will compare with showing up to hear her live. I think Hutchinson is in for a treat.
What made you decide to pursue a singing career?
I graduated with a major in elementary education, and a minor in art and Spanish. I never thought of pursuing a music career. I believe it pursued me! Tackled me and took me to task and said, “Hey, I am your work.” Music was always a part of my life, from earliest years. I had a few part time jobs after college — none of them teaching. And eventually shifted to singing, writing, and performing as my full-time work. Song is my first language.
Where were you born and raised? Where do you live now? How many concerts do you perform in a year?
I was born and raised in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Went to college there at Augustana (University). I now live in the northwest Wisconsin woods now with my spouse, Paula Pedersen, a dog, a cat, and a dozen chickens. We’re a short hop from Lake Superior, near Duluth. I’ve never added up how many times I perform in a year. Right now, coming out of COVID, it’s starting to pick up. This April, I have something every weekend. It ebbs and flows, and somehow balances out.
Who are your favorite musicians? Has anyone influenced you? If so, who and why?
Oh my. I have many. Brandi Carlile is a newer favorite. Joan Baez, Pete Seeger, Sweet Honey in the Rock are old favorites. Number one influence, my father. My earliest memories are of him singing me lullabies. He sang through his whole life. He worked as a structural engineer, but singing was his constant pastime. I’ll be singing a song I wrote about my dad at the concert!
Where do you see yourself in five years?
In five years, I see myself back in Hutchinson singing another concert. I have lately been working on some prose writing. Memoirs from my childhood and growing up years. I see this coming to completion. It will possibly be a book, possibly a performance, maybe a bit of both!
Will you be selling CDs at your concert?
Yes!
Where do the concert proceeds go?
Hans: We are also so excited to co-sponsor this event with Good Courage farm, a ministry of food and faith. More and more people are coming to learn about the great work Good Courage is doing here locally in Hutchinson. Many themes in Sara’s music connect with the good work they are doing in the world from ecological sustainability and eating locally, to getting one’s hands in the soil.”