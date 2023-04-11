Sara Thomsen

When singer-songwriter Sara Thomsen takes the stage, expect an intimate evening of song and story.

 Rick Lewis

Now that spring has truly sprung, it’s time to leave the house (and your taxes) to enjoy community activities, catch up with friends and neighbors and enjoy the sun.

If music is your passion, River of Hope Church in Hutchinson has a treat for you. They are hosting singer-songwriter Sara Thomsen at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hutchinson Event Center. Admission is a freewill donation going in support of Good Courage Farm, a ministry of food + faith.

