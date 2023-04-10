Nothing beats live music in Hutchinson's beautiful Masonic/Riverside Park. The sleepy Crow River meanders along the shoreline creating a perfect slice of summer for RiverSong Music Festival.
For two days — Friday and Saturday, July 14-15 — music enthusiasts can bring their lawn chairs, set up under the park's canopy of shade trees and enjoy live music. It's hard to beat the ambiance, performers and the food truck offerings of this annual event.
The weekend rain-or-shine event appeals to all ages and music passions ranging from Americana and bluesy roots to indie rock and more. RiverSong connects with Hutchinson's own rich musical history, which was founded by the national performing act — The Singing Hutchinson Brothers. More than 160 years later, music continues to be an important draw to Hutchinson.
According to Valerie Mackenthun who serves on the RiverSong Music Committee, your favorite summer music festival (features) an eclectic line up of Minnesota musicians. Headliners are American Scarecrow Friday night and The Fabulous Armadillos Saturday night.
"The Fabulous Armadillos fans have requested them back since they performed in 2017 and 2019," she said. "They are headlining Saturday night with 'Party Band.' The American Scarecrows were voted the most popular band from last year for their blend of folk, rock and country. ... You might remember Good Morning Bedlam from 2018, 2019 festivals and a performance at Bobbing Bobbing Brewery. Their high energy show is something to dance to."
New this year is Minneapolis-based The Orange Goodness. Mackenthun is a fan of all things alternative rock, she said they make her nostalgic for bands such as Cake & Gorillaz with a R&B influence.
This year's schedule features for Friday, July 14:
- Gates open at 5 p.m.
- Mae Simpson
- Cole Diamond
- Turn, Turn, Turn
- Headliner: American Scarecrows
Saturday, July 15, gates open at 11 a.m. The following are performing:
- The Orange Goodness
- EVV
- The Last Revel
- Hawthorne Oachs
- J.E. Sunde
- Good Morning Bedlam
- The Cactus Blossoms
- St. Anthony Mann
- Headliner: The Fabulous Armadillos
"It’s a full weekend of amazing music," Mackenthun said. "Plus a Kids’ Tent, games and activities, and food and beverage trucks. Meet your favorite performers and take home fun shirts and albums. Tickets just went on sale and you can reserve your camping space too. Volunteer during the festival to get in for free."
Mackenthun recommends getting to know the music of the performers. The best way — check out their music on Spotify.
"By the time the festival is here I can sing along with bands I’ve never seen live and decide, which new bands I’m most looking forward to. So far it is The Last Revel and St. Anthony Mann.