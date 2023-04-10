Nothing beats live music in Hutchinson's beautiful Masonic/Riverside Park. The sleepy Crow River meanders along the shoreline creating a perfect slice of summer for RiverSong Music Festival. 

For two days — Friday and Saturday, July 14-15 — music enthusiasts can bring their lawn chairs, set up under the park's canopy of shade trees and enjoy live music. It's hard to beat the ambiance, performers and the food truck offerings of this annual event.  

