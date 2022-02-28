After a two-year hiatus, RiverSong Music Festival returns July 15-16 at Masonic/West River Park in Hutchinson.
To help get the ball rolling, the following committee positions are open:
- Volunteer Committee member: coordinates volunteer efforts for the festival
- Marketing Committee member: handles developing branding and marketing materials, placing advertising, and public relations efforts
- Outreach Committee chair: leads efforts of marketing, fundraising and volunteer coordinating committees, and coordinates initiatives to engage with the community
If you're interested in stepping up and volunteering for any of these positions or are interested in learning more about them, email Betsy Price at betsy.price446@yahoo.com.