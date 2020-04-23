Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the RiverSong Music Festival Committee canceled the 2020 event scheduled for July 17-18 at Masonic/West River Park in Hutchinson.
According to an announcement of the cancellation, “The health and safety of our musicians, volunteers and community is our first priority. We could not in good conscience plan and deliver the RiverSong Festival you expect while ensuring everyone’s safety in the current conditions.”
The decision was also made to ensure RiverSong Festival’s financial viability in years to come.”We cannot do this festival without our fans, volunteers, sponsors, local partners and artists,” the press release said. “We greatly appreciate your support and understanding and cannot wait to reconnect at the 2021 RiverSong Festival.”
All tickets purchased for this year’s festival will be valid for use at the 2021 festival.
For more information, visit riversongfestival.org or RiverSong’s Facebook page.