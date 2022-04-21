After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, RiverSong Music Festival returns with two days of music — Friday and Saturday, July 15-16, at Masonic/West River Park in Hutchinson.
What sets RiverSong apart from other music festivals is that it’s the only event to showcase Minnesota originals — performers and music. This year, 12 bands will feature a range of genres from blues and rock to indie, country, Americana and more. Headlining Friday night is Jon Wayne and the Pain. The reggae band is returning to the festival having performed there in 2018. New this year is the Saturday night headliner — Kiss the Tiger — a band inspired by rock ’n’ roll legends — the Rolling Stones, Tom Petty and Patti Smith.
To learn more about this year’s festival, the Leader talked with Betsy Price, executive director of RiverSong, for this Q&A:
How does it feel to have this popular event return?
We are beyond excited. Canceling in 2020 was in one way the easiest decision because we knew we had no choice. It was also the hardest decision because we had to cancel contracts with all the performers and vendors that had already been set up. That was heartbreaking. Our marketing plans were all in the works, we had opened ticket and camping sales. Then we had to pull all of that. We truly believed at that time that it would feasible to come back in 2021, only to find that things really didn’t look any better.
We have a totally different feeling for this year and are very confident about our ability to hold the festival this summer. In some ways it’s like starting all over again, but exciting to be back at the same time.
We just opened up ticket and camping sales. RVs and electric-only camping sites were sold out by 8 a.m. We held a volunteer early registration event at Bobbing Bobber Brewery and signed up a lot of new and returning volunteers. We’re off and running!
What’s different this year that people should know about?
It will be the same great festival that you have come to expect with high-quality music on two stages Friday night and all day Saturday.
Our lineup features some familiar names and some new. On Friday we’re bringing back Michael Shynes and Jon Wayne and the Pain on the Front Porch Stage, and the Pain and two new bands, that if you listen to the Current or go to First Avenue in downtown Minneapolis you would know their names — Faith Boblett and the American Scarecrows.
On Saturday, you will see two favorites that played at our small concerts at Art’s Place this past winter and spring — Annie Mack and Dan Rodriguez. Chester Bay, you may remember from 2019, The Right Here, The Federales, Church of Cash (anyone a Johnny Cash fan?) and Kiss the Tiger are all new to the RiverSong stages. Another favorite coming back this year after playing at our inaugural festival in 2009, is fan favorite Pert Near Sandstone. That’s an amazing lineup, the Talent Team has done a phenomenal job of securing these performers.
As in past years, games and children’s activities will be in the area between the stages. We are still finalizing all the food vendors, but if you follow RiverSong Music Festival on Facebook, you will get previews about all of them. Lots of new food trucks this year. And we will be selling beer and wine in our Beer Tent.
One big new thing will be a new entrance to the festival. The city is requiring that all events in Masonic/West River Park use the Montana Street (crosswalk sign) on State Highway 7 to access the park. We will have additional signage to help with that. Only campers can use the entrance near Cenex. Others will be redirected along the Frontage Road to Montana Street. You will enter the parking area from the east.
We have also moved the ticket gate back over by the Front Porch Stage as we had feedback that the entrance closer to the Gopher Campfire Wildlife Sanctuary was too far away. Parking is still free, and those that choose to ride their bikes and put them in a secure area will receive a $3 voucher for food or drinks. Plus, don’t forget, admission for kids age 14 or younger is free with a paid adult ticket.
Will food, wine and beer be available as in the past? Any idea on who the food vendors will be? Drink vendors?
What do you want people to know about the festival?
That you need to be there, so put July 15-16 on your calendar now! Go online to www.riversongfestival.org for tickets. There are camping spaces still available in the rustic and overflow areas that you can purchase online, as well.
Keep up with all updates on performer spotlights, food vendors, children’s activities and more on the RiverSong Music Festival Facebook page or sign up the festival’s website for our newsletters so you don’t miss a thing.
Also, if you volunteer for a shift, you get in free that day, you can find the volunteer signup form on the RiverSong website on the Volunteer page www.riversongfestival.org/volunteer-2.
It takes a small army of about 250 very dedicated volunteers to make this all happen, we would love to have you join us. We also have a few positions open on our Board and committees, anyone can contact me at info@riversongfestival.org if they are interested in finding out more.
Do you have a favorite band? Anyone you’re really looking forward to hearing this summer?
I always have a few favorites going into the festival and then when I see everyone, up close and personal, that always changes. Come see familiar names and leave with new favorites.
We couldn’t do this if it wasn’t for our state grant organizations: the Minnesota State Arts Board and the Southwest Arts Council, along with all of our sponsors, community partners, volunteers and fans. We are truly honored to receive such heart warming and dedicated responses from everyone that we are back. We may be a smaller festival, but we are mighty.
See you there!