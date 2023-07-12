If a two-year break due to the COVID-19 outbreak left any doubt as to the future of Hutchinson’s homegrown musical festival, this year’s RiverSong Music Festival may dispel those worries.

The event is back on track for its annual run after a successful show in 2022, with the 15th festival scheduled this week. Thirteen bands are set to take the stage over two days, Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15, at Masonic/West River Park in Hutchinson.

