If a two-year break due to the COVID-19 outbreak left any doubt as to the future of Hutchinson’s homegrown musical festival, this year’s RiverSong Music Festival may dispel those worries.
The event is back on track for its annual run after a successful show in 2022, with the 15th festival scheduled this week. Thirteen bands are set to take the stage over two days, Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15, at Masonic/West River Park in Hutchinson.
“We’re just wrapping up all the last-minute details, but boy we’re excited,” founder and coordinator Betsy Price said this past week.
The list of RiverSong’s attractions have brought crowds year after year, including food trucks, a beer tent, games, miniature golf and, of course, the shows.
“We like to consider ourselves a very family-friendly event,” Price said, noting kids 14 and younger can attend free with a paying parent. “On Saturdays we like to gear for the kids, bring in a kids’ performer.”
New this year alongside a collection of Saturday afternoon kid-themed activities is The Bubbler, an interactive roaming show from St. Cloud.
“He does giant bubbles. He’s on the ground from 1-4 p.m.,” Price said. “It will be fun to see kids running around chasing bubbles.”
Price, who expects to spend plenty of time running around so she can take in at least a portion of each show, is excited to see new and returning fans.
“It’s such a community effort between volunteers, sponsors and fans. Everybody sees all their friends there, meets up with people, make new friends,” she said. “It just warms my heart.”
In order to make certain the show appeals to its fans, bands for both days were selected with input from surveys.
“American Scarecrows was on last year. They were our sleeper hit and a fan survey top pick,” Price said. “So, they are coming back this year. I’m excited to see them on the Front Porch Stage.”
American Scarecrows will headline Friday on the Front Porch stage.
“They really seemed to pack a punch, so we’re excited to see them under the lights with a bigger sound,” said Josh Campbell, RiverSong talent chair.
The Fabulous Armadillos headline Saturday.
“They’re back by popular demand,” Campbell said. “They always put on a phenomenal show.”
Overall, RiverSong will feature many Minnesota acts, with a style organizers believe will fit Hutchinson. They look for performers with an acoustic sound that doesn’t feel studio engineered, and seems to play well before live audiences.
“There are a lot of new ones I can’t wait to see become new favorites,” Price said. “There are five or six I’m really intrigued by.”
Having helped to research and select each band, Campbell said he feels strongly about each. But RiverSong attendees interested in checking out new talent might want to see Hawthorne Oachs at noon on Saturday.
“She’ll be one of the youngest performers we’ve had on stage,” Campbell said.
Another highlight is The Right Here, which will play 3-4 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s a band we tried to bring in 2020 when COVID didn’t allow us to have a festival,” Campbell said. “They’re not only great musicians, but great entertainers.”
Tickets are $30 on Friday and $40 on Saturday. Parking is free with assistance reaching the festival grounds for those who need it.
Organizers expect the 2023 RiverSong Music Festival to be larger than 2022.
“Last year was hard,” Price said. “After taking two years off it was like starting all over again. Plus, after having the two years in between, we moved in new board members. There was lots of raining and getting people up to speed. On a yearly basis, things are somewhat automatic for us. (The break) just threw us for a loop, but we managed (last year), it came off great, and we are more than ready to tackle it this year.”
She credited sponsors, volunteers and fans with the strong return to form.
“That’s what makes it truly a community effort,” Price said.