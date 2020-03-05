Minnesota is known for Betty Crocker, Goldy Gopher and Judy Garland. The Land of 10,000 Lakes has also made its mark in the music business. Heavy hitters range from the 19th-century Hutchinson Family Singers and the 20th-century trio of the Andrews Sisters to modern-day marvels such as Prince, Bob Dylan, Soul Asylum, the Replacements, Trampled by Turtles and the Suburbs.
In celebration of our musical roots, Hutchinson's 2020 RiverSong Music Festival, July 17-18, is featuring an eclectic lineup of musicians with Minnesota roots.
The Friday night schedule features:
- Annie Mack: The singer/songwriter's repertoire spans the genres of roots, soul, acoustic and blues
- Michael Shynes: He is well-known locally and has performed at Zellas and Crow River Winery. He debuted his latest album, "Cinematic Love," in January at the Paramount Center for the Arts in St. Cloud.
- Bad Bad Hat: The Minneapolis indie band defines its music as "classic pop songwriting, with nods to '90s rock simplicity and pop-punk frivolity."
- 4onthefloor: This is the band's second appearance at RiverSong. They're known for "stompin' blues" and describe their sound as "rock 'n' roll in the 21st century."
Saturday features:
- The Right Here: The band describes its music as "punk rock, rowdy twang-rock."
- Nooky Jones: This original band is known for its "unique blend of soul, jazz and undertones of hip-hop."
- Little Fevers: Founded in 2007, this quartet plays a variety of genres including "pop rock, pop punk and psych punk."
- St. George's Folly: The band was a hit last year with its original and traditional Irish music. This is their second appearance at RiverSong.
- Chester Bay: The American alternative rock band made its first appearance at RiverSong in 2019.
- Pert Near Sandstone: If the name of this high-energy, hard-driving American string band sounds familiar, it's because they played at the first RiverSong Music Festival in 2009. They're known for playing old-time bluegrass.
- The Last Revel: This musical trio draws on its Minnesota roots to play original music in genres ranging from folk and old-time string band to rock.
- Church of Cash: The Johnny Cash tribute band has performed at the Hutchinson Event Center and Brownton Brewfest.
- Jon Wayne and the Pain: The Minneapolis-based trio is making its second appearance at RiverSong. They played at the 2019 festival and were a hit with their "reggae dub-tronic, feel-good music."
ABOUT THE MUSIC
Curious to know if the focus on Minnesota musicians was by design? The answer is "yes," according to Josh Campbell, chair of the RiverSong talent team.
"Our festival has always had a strong Minnesota connection," he said. "This year we made an effort to bring talent that is 100 percent from Minnesota."
While this article introduces this year's lineup, Campbell said the committee is already reviewing acts for 2021.
"It seems like the process is always ongoing," he said. "We are very fortunate to live in a state that is loaded with talent. We have regular submissions to the festival that we, as a team, get to review and consider. ... The selection process gets narrowed down towards September and usually finalized by the end of the year."
While RiverSong has been going strong since 2009, Campbell stepped up to chair the talent team last year.
"I have always had a love for music and am in awe of how talented people are at expressing themselves in the areas they love," he said. "As a member of the talent team, I get to meet many of the artists and get a behind-the-scenes look into their lives and abilities up close and personal."
It seems like there are more and more music festivals every year. What sets RiverSong apart from all the others is it's focus on Minnesota performers.
"It is also a festival that has many different genres of music, which I find very appealing," he said, "(and) it takes place practically in our backyard."
While the talent team has spent months winnowing down the performers, when asked which band he was most interested in or excited to hear in person, he admitted it was a difficult question to answer.
"I'm looking forward to hearing and seeing them all," he said diplomatically. "The talent team reconvenes after the festival to review each of the band's performances. There are often times in which a band puts on an even better show than we had expected. An example for me of this was St. George's Folly. They packed a real punch last year and I am looking forward to see what they have in store for us this year."
For those who may remember, the Irish-music playing band performed at RiverSong and then packed the house at Main Street Sports Bar.
ABOUT RIVERSONG
If you're looking for heaven on Earth, you just might find it at Masonic/West River Park in Hutchinson. It's here among the towering shade trees, acres of fresh-cut grass and the gentle flow of the Crow River, that RiverSong Music Festival has found its home.
Billed as "Minnesota's Homegrown Music Festival," the rain-or-shine outdoor two-day event features music on two stages beginning Friday night and continuing all day Saturday.
Parking is free. Bring a lawn chair and relax in the splendor of this outdoor greenspace. Hungry? No problem. Enjoy a taste of Minnesota with a variety of food trucks on site. Thirsty? Free water refills are available, plus a variety craft beers and wines are available in the beverage tent.
The focus on Minnesota performers and the location makes RiverSong unique. Another plus is that it's a volunteer-run organization. It's also family-friendly. Bring the kids and visit the children's area and explore the activity board, games such as giant Jenga, bean bags and miniature golf, plus there is a playground and other activities.
If you're looking for more reasons to save the dates for RiverSong, Campbell added a few more: The talented musicians and performers, affordable ticket prices and the fact that it's a local festival.
"We want to see it grow and continue to succeed for years to come," he said.