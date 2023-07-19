Hutchinson hopes to stay ahead of a federal interest rate increase later this year with an upcoming bond sale.
The City Council unanimously approved this past week issuing $1.46 million in bonds for four summer road projects. Funds are for:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 19, 2023 @ 4:44 am
Hutchinson hopes to stay ahead of a federal interest rate increase later this year with an upcoming bond sale.
The City Council unanimously approved this past week issuing $1.46 million in bonds for four summer road projects. Funds are for:
The county project is expected to be delayed to 2024, but Hutchinson finance director Andy Reid said, "we should still see some of the costs here in 2023."
Overall, the projects are expected to cost $3.34 million. Each year the city receives $930,000 in state aid for qualifying roads, and has saved up portions of those funds for several years to cover expenses.
"At the end of 2022, we had a balance of over $2.7 million in our state aid account," Reid said. "We have to start using those moneys. ... So, this year we're real heavy on our state aid, which comes in handy as we're trying to keep our debt levy a little lower, knowing that we had the new police (station) debt."
About 40 percent of the road project costs will be covered by state aid. Another 18% is covered by water, sewer and stormwater funds. Special assessments will cover 12%, with bonds accounting for the remaining 30%.
Reid said the debt issuance falls within the city's current debt management plan.
“Our debt levy, we started at that $2.2 million in 2021, and that’s where we had been for a number of years," he said. "But with the new police facility coming on board … it required us to increase our debt levy incrementally 3-4% a year, until it stabilizes out in year 2034.”
In 2021, the city’s debt levy was $2.2 million, which reflected no levy increase. In 2022, the city’s total debt levy increased 6.7% to $2.35 million. In 2023, the city’s debt levy increased 2.6% to $2.41 million. The 2024 debt levy is expected to increase 2.9% to $2.48 million.
“This can all change depending on what our bids come back at, especially the interest rate," Reid said. “I would expect we would beat these results.”
He anticipates the city's bond rating will be reaffirmed at AA-minus later this month, "which is more or less the highest we can get for a city our size."
The City Council is expected to review bids associated with the bond issuance in August.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.