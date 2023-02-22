Hutchinson City Council unanimously approved four resolutions pertaining to road work at its Feb. 14 meeting.
The resolutions called for assessments to be prepared, and hearings to be called on four projects. Those projects pertain to: Roberts Road Southwest, 2023 pavement improvements, Jefferson Street Southeast, and uptown sanitary sewer realignment.
Roberts Road Southwest: Proposed is partial reconstruction and water utility work from Alan Street Southwest to Dale Street Southwest. A hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m., Feb. 28, 2023, at Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan Street Southeast, Hutchinson.
2023 Pavement Improvement Project: Proposed is Hutchinson Road rehabilitation and trail work. A hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 14 at Hutchinson City Center.
Jefferson Street Southeast: Proposed is partial reconstruction from Airport Road to Edmonton Avenue Southeast. A hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Hutchinson City Center.
Uptown sanitary sewer realignment: Proposed is the removal of the sanitary sewer line between Glen Street Northwest and Franklin Street Northwest, north of First Avenue Northwest. The project calls for a new sewer on Glen Street Northwest, First Avenue Northwest and Franklin Street Northwest. The streets would be reclaimed and repaved. A hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Hutchinson City Center.