Road work

Hutchinson is moving forward with a project to renovate Roberts Road.

A resolution to accept bids on the road work was unanimously approved by the City Council this past week, with work meant to represent a continuation of a 2017 project. Targeted this summer is the section of road between Dale Street and Alan Street — the stretch running along the south side of Goebel Fixture Company and St. Anastasia Catholic Church, then two more blocks, ending just before Hutchinson High School. 

