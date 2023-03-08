Hutchinson is moving forward with a project to renovate Roberts Road.
A resolution to accept bids on the road work was unanimously approved by the City Council this past week, with work meant to represent a continuation of a 2017 project. Targeted this summer is the section of road between Dale Street and Alan Street — the stretch running along the south side of Goebel Fixture Company and St. Anastasia Catholic Church, then two more blocks, ending just before Hutchinson High School.
Public Works Director Mike Stifter said the project calls for "complete redo of the street."
Water main work will be done throughout the project. Final paving will come later, as the road surface is expected to settle.
"That will allow us to properly pave the road in 2024," Stifter said.
East of Alan Street, the curb line will be straightened to accommodate trail construction on the north side, where concrete will be replaced. The median will be rebuilt and put back into place. A major consideration during construction will be access to Kay Street and Larson Street.
Overall, the project is expected to cost $1.87 million, which is 15% below prior estimates. Assessments to property owners ($105,644) will cover 6% of the project cost.
"We got very favorable bids," Stifter said. "This is a qualifying project for municipal state aid ... a good majority of the funding comes from it."
State aid covers $1.01 million (54%) of the cost. The remaining dollars come from general obligation bonds, water funds, storm water funds and wastewater funds.