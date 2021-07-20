Musicians, singers and music enthusiasts are all welcome at the Summer Music Jam 7 p.m. Monday, July 26, at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St.
Jams will continue on the last Monday of the month. Future dates are Aug. 30, Sept. 27 and Oct. 25.
Anyone interested in jamming can participate with voice, guitar, fiddle or other instrument. All music styles included. Bring chord sheets if available. Audiences are welcome. There is no charge. For more information, call the History Center at 320-275-3077.