While Roy Orbison passed from this life into the next on Dec. 6, 1988, his music lives on in the great American songbook of rock ‘n’ roll hits. What sets Orbison apart from many of his contemporaries is his run of hits. From 1960 to 1966, 22 of Orbison’s singles graced the Billboard Top 40, including “Only the Lonely” (1960), “Running Scared” (1961), “Crying” (1961), “In Dreams” (1963), and “Oh, Pretty Woman” (1964).
David Keiski, or better known as David K, returns with his Rockabilly Holiday Show 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Litchfield Opera House. This afternoon tribute features the music of Orbison, Buddy Holly and Jerry Lee Lewis. Expect to hear their hits and Christmas standards, too.
“We’re redoing hits from Roy Orbison and his only recorded holiday song, ‘Pretty Paper,’” Keiski said. “It’s a great tune! And hits from Buddy Holly, as well as some Christmas hits, mixed in a fun way to the show. For example, we’ll transition from me as Jerry Lee Lewis doing ‘Great Balls of Fire’ into ‘Santa Clause is Coming To Town.’ We’ll wonder, ‘What would Roy have sounded like singing ‘White Christmas?’ Well let’s’ find out. And (we) might as well do Roy’s pal’s tune, ‘Blue Christmas!’ It’ll be fun!”
Like many musicians, Keiski started making music as a child growing up in Eden Prairie.
“I’ve played since I was a kid,” he said in an earlier Leader interview. “I’m a Methodist minister’s son. As a little boy, my dad brought home albums by Bob Dylan, The Band, Simon and Garfunkel. He’d quote pop lyrics in his sermons. That’s the first place I personally heard the hook, line and sinker. I’d look around and watch people. It was passionate and from the heart.”
The Orbison tribute show is a relatively new effort for the Minnetonka-based musician. His first gig was in 2019 at the Westonka Performing Arts Center, where he incorporated historic tidbits of Roy’s life story with his music. A crowd of 400-plus people attended the event.
Keiski’s portrait of Orbison struck a chord with fans, so much so that an audience member came up to him after a show and asked him to sign his guitar. The fan had never seen Roy perform, so figured having the tribute artist sign it was the next best thing.
Keiski said the Orbison tribute show was taking off. They were selling out shows, booking a lot and then boom … everything shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Like artists everywhere, he was hit hard.
“So as a band, and for me, we rehearsed at home a lot, and zoomed with each other to keep sharp,” he recalled. “I dreamed a lot of songs because I was so focused on rehearsing, and life was 100% uninterrupted. I’d wake at night singing ‘Pretty Woman’ and tell Roy, ‘Stop it, Roy, I have to get back to sleep!’ Then I started writing Roy-style songs in my dreams, or did Roy send them to me? So, we’re making an album of five of Roy’s biggest hits and eight of the ‘dreamed’ songs.”
Keiski believes his tribute shows have caught on because this music is from a simplier time, plus it’s so fun to play and “just great songs.”
“There’s a huge population of fans that just love to hear them done again, one more time or more, live,” he said. “I love playing Roy because it’s a style that just so happens to be within my wheelhouse. I’ve always had a wide musical range and can sing multiple octaves and so on. So, when I do Roy and see how much it means to people, it really feels good. It’s touching for me and his fans. His super dedicated fans come out of the woodwork to celebrate his legacy, so we’re trying to keep it alive. I can’t say how his popularity is growing but I do have younger fans also come up to me and say that discovered Roy after he died and that they love him.”
The Nov. 5 show marks a return to the Opera House. Kieski and friends have performed there several times over the past couple of years.
“It’s just such an honor to do these Buddy, Jerry Lee and Roy tunes,” he said. “We also all love the holidays, so to create a rocking rockabilly fun Christmas show, well, that is such a blast to do. I hope you all come out and enjoy the fun.”