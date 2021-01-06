Ron Shimanski of rural Silver Lake has been involved in government in some shape or form since the 1970s.
"All my life I've had the mindset that if I didn't like what government was doing I better step up and do something about it," he said late last month as he neared the end of his second four-year term on the McLeod County Board.
His involvement in government started simply by political participation. When the 68-year-old was in his early 20s, he started caucusing. In the 1990s he considered running for state office but held off until he wouldn't be running against friends.
"When (Scott Newman) announced he was not running for re-election at the end of 2005, I decided I would put my hat in the ring," Shimanski said.
Newman, who now serves as District 18's state senator, previously served 18A as a representative. Shimanski filled the role from 2007 to 2012.
"I had intended to stay in the Legislature but there was redistricting," Shimanski said. "In the redistricting process, Glenn Gruenhagen and I were put into the same legislative district. So we came to a decision to let the party endorsing convention make a choice. It put me on the sidelines."
The timing worked out for Shimanski, who was still interested in public service. Ray Bayerl had announced his intentions to retire from the McLeod County Board, opening the way for Shimanski to serve for eight more years in a community he'd been part of all his life.
Ready to retire and with newly elected Nathan Schmalz set to fill his seat on the County Board, Shimanski said he and his wife are looking forward to traveling and seeing more of America. Before they hit the road, however, he chatted with a reporter for this Q&A looking back at his time in public office.
What accomplishments are you most proud of from your time on the County Board?
"Topping off the list would be the McLeod County Government Center," Shimanski said. "It'd been a goal of mine when I started on the County Board. We wanted a government center to get facilities together in one location."
The Government Center on Chandler Avenue in Glencoe is expected to open its doors early next year and save the county long-term expenses by lessening the number of buildings it must maintain, while offering residents easier access to more services. The theme of streamlining county service has been ongoing for the past several years. When Shimanski was first elected, he said, the county had 28 department heads.
"It was really unwieldy. There has been a lot of consolidation in various departments," Shimanski said.
Most recently, the parks, fairground and highway departments were consolidated; recycling, planning and zoning were consolidated; and human services and public health were consolidated. The county also shifted finances from the auditor-treasurer office to the administration office, along with human resources.
"It's helped us streamline and build in a lot of efficiencies," Shimanski said. "Even more of that will be visible at the new government center."
He's also proud of the county's upgrades to the courthouse and jail. Upgrades improved security in the building and allowed the county to increase its jail capacity.
"We were able to use the fund that Annamarie Tudhope had gifted the county, and with county reserve funds we could do the upgrade and jail expansion without debt or bonding," Shimanski said.
What do you wish you would have accomplished?
"I don't think we left too much undone," Shimanski said. "I wish we could have gone further in that direction (efficiencies). We really moved county government into the 21st century."
There were some things he would have liked to have done differently. For eight years he served on the same committees and did not interact with county staff as much as he wanted.
"I would like to see more rotation on County Board (committee) assignments," Shimanski said. "It would be good to rotate through some of those positions to get a grasp of the internal workings of our various departments."
How has the county changed in the past 10 years?
Shimanski said that when he was first elected to the board, many county processes were done the same way they had been 30 or 40 years ago. Staff and commissioners moved to update the county's technology and modernize the Information Technology Department. As a result, the county had the technology in place to deal with COVID-19 safety needs and distance work.
"We were able to keep business rolling," Shimanski said. "And we're working better together. It's a win-win."
There were no solar gardens — collections of solar arrays to produce electricity — in McLeod County when he was first elected, either.
"Now I've lost track of how many we have," he said. "It's been some growth, but painful, too. When they first started appearing in planning and zoning for (conditional-use permits), we didn't have a lot of guidance laid down. That's one thing I advocated for. ... We needed some solid guideline so we could say 'yes' or 'no.' If it (a garden) didn't fit, we needed some basis."
He also believes the county has become much better at following statutes and making decisions based upon them to everyone's benefit.
"It takes a lot of deliberation," Shimanski said. "The County Board has denied the last few. We'll take our lumps if we have to."
What memories stick out the most to you?
"There are a lot of them," Shimanski said. "One is the expansion of Trailblazer Transit."
The system formerly served McLeod and Sibley counties, but has since added the more urban Wright County.
"McLeod and Sibley county were subsidizing Trailblazer Transit with levy (tax) dollars just to provide the local share," Shimanski said. "The transit system is expensive."
The state covers the majority of the service's costs, but the counties are still responsible for 15%.
Since adding Wright County as a partner, high ridership has minimized those costs, sometimes leaving the counties with no expenses.
How does elected service differ between the county and state level?
"On the state level the issues are much broader," Shimanski said. "They're statewide issues. It took longer to generate the legislation. Something doesn't get done in one term or two, and then it's always subject to the governor's approval or veto. At the Legislature, you were representing but not really in control of the end product. At the county level, commissioners have the authority to come up with a solution ... and it can take effect in short order. ... It's more direct to the benefit of our constituents locally."
Do you think the county is in good hands?
"Yes, I do. We have a good, solid team. But the new commissioners coming on are going to have a steep learning curve," Shimanski said. "Even with my experience at the state, coming into the county there was an awful lot to learn. It doesn't happen in a couple of weeks. You can look back two years and say, 'I didn't know much when I started.'"
Committee names, acronyms used by the county, state and numerous agencies — and the names of all those agencies and their departments — are among the many things any commissioner needs to learn to gain the institutional knowledge to work effectively.
"They come at you like a fire hose," Shimanski said. "You scratch your head and wonder what the heck they're talking about. But you learn."