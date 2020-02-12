How do you show the love on Valentine's Day? According to the National Retail Federation, shoppers will spend their money on jewelry, an evening out, clothing, candy, flowers, gift cards, greeting cards and experiences such as tickets to an event or a trip to a spa.
“Valentine’s Day is a sentimental tradition, but gift-giving can be driven by the economy,” said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. “Consumers spent freely during the 2019 winter holidays and they appear ready to do the same in the new year. The same strong employment numbers and higher wages that boosted holiday sales should make it easier to spend a little extra to say ‘I love you’ this year ... .”
Those celebrating Valentine's Day plan to spend an average of $196.31, up 21 percent from last year's previous record of $161.96. Spending is expected to total $27.4 billion, up 32 percent from last year's record $20.7 billion.
It's not just spouses or significant others who are on the receiving end of this generosity. Family members, friends, children, classmates, teachers, co-workers and pets are also recipients on Feb. 14.
For me, two Valentine's Day celebrations stand out. The first was the year my boyfriend called to ask if I liked the flowers he had sent. "What flowers?" I asked because I hadn't received any. It wasn't surprising considering he sent them to the wrong address. The flowers survived longer than the relationship.
The second memory is the time I received a bouquet of roses with a card signed anonymous. That caused a stir. I couldn't imagine who had sent them. I found myself sizing up all my friends trying to figure out if anyone was acting funny or differently. It ended up that it was my dad who had sent my sisters and me the flowers. He thought he was being clever. We thought he was just weird. The flowers were beautiful and the relationship survived.
I'm not the only one who had memorable experiences with Cupid. When I asked folks on social media, several shared their stories:
"Valentine's Day 2005 I married the most wonderful man," Mindy Ryder posted. "He not only fell in love with me but my five children. Now we have seven children and five grandchildren. The love we share is so very special and I thank God for him and his kind, loving heart!"
"My husband and I brought our first-born son home on Valentine's Day 2008," Jennifer Hanson said.
"(It was) Valentine's Day 2017. My boyfriend and I were short on money. We planned a lunch date of Spaghettios with meatballs and were going to bake chocolate chip cookies afterwards," Kelsey Becker posted. "The same day I went in for a routine pregnancy stress test. (I) was told I needed to be in Minneapolis by 3 p.m. to be checked in due to my pre-eclampsia. Around 6 p.m. we were told I had a c-section scheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 15, one month and two days before my due date. She is my Valentine's gift every year now, and her father and I are engaged to be married with a date yet to be determined."
Charleen Block's grandson, Shelby, is a Valentine's Day baby. "He is such a joy to our family. He'll turn 18 this Valentine's Day," she said.
Jessica Carter said she received the best Valentine's Day gift ever in 2018. It was the day her son, who was a miracle baby, was born via c-section.
"I've been a florist for 11 years, and like many florists (I) have pulled all-nighters for Valentine's," Kathleen Nolan posted. "Several years ago, thanks to caffeine and adrenaline, I had worked about 40ish straight and when I finally got home late on Valentine's night, my plan was to take a quick shower and go straight to bed. My overly-tired brain had other plans though, and I crashed, waking up several hours later in the bathtub. Thankfully, I have not had such an intense V-Day since. Be nice to your florists y'all."
"February 13, 1988, (I) married my Valentine," Tina Huebner said.
"It was the first Valentine's Day that my husband and I were together," Allison Lorenz posted. "He drove to my apartment (and) covered the windshield of my van in fake flowers, boxes of chocolates and ice coffees."
"I became a mother on Valentine's Day in 2011," Bree Wiley wrote. "Most memorable in my life. God gave me a forever Valentine."
Valentine's Day birthed a business rather than a baby for Catherine Greg Libor Huse.
"I love to do special things for other people," she posted. "One year I thought I should make up a variety of cupcakes and I typically don't use box mixes. So (I) spent the day before making up four different cupcakes, decorated them up and delivered the next day on V-Day. People were so happy to have them and encouraged me to keep going with my cupcakes. This is how Cupcakes by Catherine was born."
And then there's the dark side of Valentine's Day.
Amy Weiss Zachary posted she'll always remember the V-Day she found out her now ex-husband was having an affair. "Won't ever forget it," she said.