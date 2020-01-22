Hutchinson Rotary welcomes architect Ted Lentz as its speaker noon Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson.
Lentz will talk about the $310 million Minnesota Capitol Preservation Project. A retired architect, Lentz is a member of the Capitol Preservation Commission and the Minnesota Capitol Art Advisory Committee.
The public is welcome to attend the meeting and hear this speaker. Lunch will be available for $7.
For more information, call Dan Mahon at 320-587-3900.