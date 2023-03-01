A roundabout will be constructed between Winsted and Lester Prairie this summer.
The project is planned at the intersection of State Highway 7 and County State Aid Highway 1 (Babcock Avenue). The McLeod County Board unanimously approved this past week a cooperative agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation for the $3.8 million project. The county's share is $646,176. An award of $792,000 Federal Highway Safety Improvement funds will help cover the expense.
According to MnDOT, the project is meant to reduce speeds and the risk of serious and fatal crashes. Work will include a multi-use trail on all sides of the roundabout to provide future connection. Work is expected to begin July 17 after the Winstock Country Music Festival and Lester Prairie Days. A separate detour for cars and trucks is planned.
“It’s well known the intersection we’re talking about here has a higher crash rate than what they call average,” said board member Nathan Schmalz. “I think from the local perspective of our emergency services it can’t come soon enough. So, I’m looking forward to us proceeding with the project. I’m glad the funding is in place.”
"It's a very dangerous intersection," said board member Doug Krueger.
Other work is planned as part of the project, according to MnDOT. Such additions include:
- A pedestrian crossing sign will be installed in the middle of the crosswalk on County Road 9 and County Road 23. The crosswalk will be made more visible.
- A four-way stop with larger, more visible stop signs will be installed at the intersection of County Road 23 and Pine Street.
- A flashing stop sign will be installed at the intersection of Pine Street and County Road 23.