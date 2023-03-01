Road work

A roundabout will be constructed between Winsted and Lester Prairie this summer.

The project is planned at the intersection of State Highway 7 and County State Aid Highway 1 (Babcock Avenue). The McLeod County Board unanimously approved this past week a cooperative agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation for the $3.8 million project. The county's share is $646,176. An award of $792,000 Federal Highway Safety Improvement funds will help cover the expense. 

