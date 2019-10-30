Library Square was the place to be Saturday morning for the 10th annual Spooky Sprint in Hutchinson. Costumed runners of all ages turned out to support the REACH program at Hutchinson High School.
Total entries for this year’s Kids Dash and 5K were 655, including 453 in the 5K race. The winner was Ben Becker, a senior at Hutchinson High School, with his time of 16:54. For complete results from the race, visit tinyurl.com/y3uexej5.
There were lots of games and activities in Library Square for runners and non-runners before and after the race. Winners of the costume contest were: the Mario Cars of Hutchinson (kids division); Gaylen and Bonnie Timm of Hutchinson (adult division); and the Karen Otkin family of Sartell (group division).
— Kay Johnson