Brian Sellnow was asleep in his rural home Friday a couple miles northwest of Glencoe when his phone lit up around 5:45 p.m. with a weather alert. In his sleepy state, he didn’t pay much attention to it until the second alert went off.
“The second time I understood it and actually went downstairs, and by the time I got downstairs to the main floor, that’s when the trees were falling on top of the house,” he said.
The alert warned Sellnow just in time of the storm that rolled through central Minnesota, producing at least six tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service. It also felled several trees on Sellnow’s property and tore the steel roof off his barn.
“The only thing I heard was just the wind going, nothing else, just very strong wind,” Sellnow recalled.
“I didn’t really have any time to think about it,” he said. “Just get downstairs, and within two minutes or so it was done and gone with already.”
Kevin Mathews, McLeod County Emergency Management director, said there were two confirmed tornadoes Friday evening. The first touched down in a field just east of State Highway 15 near 110th Street, about a half mile east of Lake Marion, causing damage to crops. The tornado was an EF0, on the ground for 1.75 miles, had a width of 300 yards and estimated peak wind gusts of 85 mph.
A second tornado touched down to the east and caused damage along County Road 3, south of Biscay near Nature Avenue. A farm site in that area was damaged, a tall grain bin caved in and a shed was destroyed. As the tornado moved east, it caused damage along Killdeer Avenue near State Highway 22.
Another farm site on 125th Street, northwest of Glencoe, sustained damage, as did more sites to the north near 130th Street and Imperial Avenue. The tornado was an EF1 with winds of 95 mph. It was on the ground for 2.25 miles with a width of 250 yards.
“There are six properties we are aware of that had some kind of structural damage,” Mathews said. “We are very fortunate that no major house structural damage was done.”
Most damage was to sheds with some leveled. Most damage to houses was from branches. No one reported injuries and no one is missing. There was no damage to public infrastructure.
When the storm had passed Sellnow’s home, he attempted to leave but found he was trapped by fallen trees.
“The porch door, the trees were up against it,” he said. “The kitchen door, I only could open it up about 8 inches, so I had to squeeze out of the kitchen door just to get out.”
“I was just kind of amazed and taken back by the amount of damage in such a short amount of time,” Sellnow said.
While his property was hit hard by the storm, Sellnow took comfort that nobody was injured and his workshop and house were spared for the most part. The experience has also gave him a renewed appreciation for community.
Following the storm, he had between a dozen and 25 people out helping clean and clear debris from his property Saturday and Sunday, with many more sending food and water to keep everyone fed and comfortable.
I’m very grateful for friends, family and neighbors who can come out and helped,” he said.