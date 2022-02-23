Rural McLeod County residents need no longer obtain paper burning permits from their township. They must now call the McLeod County Sheriff's Office at 888-440-3431 and press "0" to speak with a dispatcher. The dispatcher must be informed of the burn and make certain no burn restrictions are in place. The call will serve as the burn permit.
Burns that are not reported to the sheriff's office are unpermitted.
The change was brought in coordination between the McLeod County Board, the sheriff's office, county attorney, the McLeod County Association ofT ownships and local fire and safety personnel. The ordinance regarding the change was adopted by the County Board on Jan. 18 and went into effect Feb. 9. Changes are based on state statute.
— Jeremy Jones