Bruce Stacken and Jeanne Salonek of Winsted Township have been named outstanding conservationists by the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts.
The honor was presented at an annual meeting earlier this month following nomination by the McLeod Soil and Water Conservation Distraction.
“We’re really proud of Bruce and Jeanne and what they have done for conservation in McLeod County,” said Coleton Draeger, district technician. “Bruce and Jeanne provide a wonderful example for conservationists by demonstrating continuous commitment and endless dedication to the management of their land.”
Stacken and Salonek purchased their 160-acre property in 1994. Conservation Reserve Program land was established in 1996, which eliminated erosion issues. In 2013, the entire tract was enrolled in the Reinvest In Minnesota Program, restoring four wetland basins, additional native grasses and windbreaks. It also established wildlife food plots.
In fall 2018, final construction was completed, resulting in a full restoration of their property.
“The endless hours Bruce and Jeanne log each year completing maintenance on the property does not go unnoticed as their property is arguably one of the most well-maintained easements within the county,” states a SWCD press release.
Each year, the state’s SWCDs recognize individuals and organizations for outstanding accomplishments in implementing conservation practices and improving Minnesota’s natural resources. The award program is conducted with support from The Farmer magazine.