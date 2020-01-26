On a clear but cold day in early December 2019, 70 women gathered at the Silver Lake Auditorium to connect and focus on the topic of change. Many of these women came from 20 or fewer miles away, but more than 10 of them traveled for more than an hour and a half to attend the event, some coming from as far as northern Iowa.
The focus of the event, “Redefining Rural, Connecting Women, Believing We are Stronger Together,” while keeping the theme of “change” in mind and the forefront of the conversation, was brought to light by a lineup of talented and engaging voices, including Hannah Tjoflat, Laura Frerichs, Bonnie Mohr, Mary Nelson and Michelle Doerr. What I continually observed throughout the morning was a group of women who were fully tuned in to the speakers and each other. Many women, including myself, became emotional throughout the day as we listened to the speakers and reflected on the constant changes in our own lives.
While I thought the content and speakers were insightful, encouraging and engaging, the highlight of the day for me was the Mission Moment benefiting Franklin House.
At the beginning of the day, we heard about the Franklin House from Sue Devereaux, executive director of McLeod Treatment Programs. The Franklin House houses young women age 5-18 and provides a safe, structured and therapeutic environment for them to grow and make positive changes at difficult times in their lives. Many of these girls come to Franklin House after experiencing difficulties in their communities, school or with their families.
At the conference, we had a small Christmas tree set up with ornaments that designated various donation amounts to go towards holiday gifts for the girls, including both necessities and fun items. We asked conference participants to consider picking an ornament to support the girls and ensure that they had a joyful holiday.
Before the event, we had a goal of raising $250 from the Christmas tree fundraiser to put towards gifts. We were blown away when at the end of the event we had raised $900 for the Franklin House. The generosity felt overwhelming and brought tears to my eyes.
The best part of my holiday season this year was having the opportunity to shop for the girls’ gifts. We purchased items for each young woman staying at the house, including new sheets (this item was the favorite), gift cards, tablets and headphones, craft supplies, books, games, DVDs and spa day items. When the gifts were delivered, Devereaux thanked everyone and was overwhelmed by the generosity.
What we can accomplish together is truly incredible. We cannot forget that if we have a common goal, we can change lives. In my opinion, the Christmas tree fundraiser for the Franklin House is the perfect example of Living United.
To see a full lineup of the speakers and to stay updated on upcoming events, visit unitedwaymcleodcounty.org.