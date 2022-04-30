While skies were gray, there were plenty of blooming colors to be seen in the dresses and jackets of Hutchinson High School prom goers on Saturday.
The day traditionally begins when students arrive about noon at Library Square for photos with the fountain, bandstand and library serving as backdrops. From there, they head to the high school for the grand march. Things were a little different this year due to wet and windy conditions. A few students braved the cold for outdoor photos, but most headed to the commons area at the high school where families gathered for indoor pictures.
Following the photo ops, it was time for the grand march. After that, students headed for dinner in a variety of places including Flank Steakhouse in Hutchinson, the Olive Garden in Mankato, and Redstone, RH Rooftop, the Cheesecake Factory and Granite City Brewery in the Twin Cities. The evening ended with a swing on the dance floor at Crow River Winery.