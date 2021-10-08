All it took was the mention of serving as the volunteer volleyball coach, for Mallory Heinbaugh, 17, to say to her mom, “It’s you and dad.”
She was correct. Ryan and Tammie Heinbaugh of Hutchinson were honored as Maplewood Academy’s Alumni of the Year during its alumni weekend festivities Sept. 23-26.
“It was a surprise definitely,” Tammie said.
She and her daughter were in front of the church having given the scripture reading and prayer, when Keith Heinrich, a member of the Alumni Executive Board of Maplewood Academy, began his announcement. As Tammie listened, she said to herself, “Are you kidding me?”
Heinrich recognized Ryan and Tammie’s love for each other as well as their love for Maplewood.
“We are here to recognize the countless hours they spend volunteering,” Heinrich said. “We honor their commitment to bringing folks together on their family farm with bonfires, and hayrides, and class reunions. They give so generously, whether it be vegetables from their garden, their homegrown popcorn, or their free-range eggs. Their passion is obvious and their support invaluable. They are the very best of Maplewood alumni.”
Jeremy Everhart, Maplewood principal, said the recognition was deserved.
“Ryan is instrumental in helping Maplewood on the Building Committee for the new cafeteria and music building projects,” he said. “Ryan has helped with a variety of volunteer services in the past, such as pouring cement for new basketball pads behind each dormitory, driveways, and sidewalks were also poured by Ryan and those he helped bring in to assist in the efforts. Tammie was one of the few people willing to step up and coach our girl’s volleyball team — that takes a very big commitment indeed.”
The award dates to 1985, when the Maplewood Alumni Association began designating one or more individuals as Alumnus of the Year at the annual Alumni Weekend.
A PIECE OF THEIR HEARTS
The Maplewood Class of 1996 graduates have deep roots at the school. It was a family tradition to attend the Seventh-day Adventist private school. Following in the footsteps of their parents and their grandmothers who both cooked in the cafeteria, Ryan and Tammie excelled serving in leadership roles, and participating in music, sports and class plays.
After graduation, they studied at Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska. From there, they settled down marrying in 2000 and starting their family — Mallory and Connor. They moved back to Hutchinson in 2011, when Ryan got a job at Goebel Fixture Co. It’s not surprising their children followed the family tradition and attended elementary school at Northwoods Academy and high school at Maplewood, where Mallory is a senior and Connor a sophomore.
“As alumni of Maplewood, the school does and will always have a piece of my heart,” Ryan said. “The Christian education and environment it provided for me has shaped much of who I am as a person. Tammie and I are simply doing what we can to help ensure the opportunities are there for our children and many more generations.”
Tammie agreed.
“(This award) means a ton,” she said. “We constantly volunteer. We help out as much as we can.”